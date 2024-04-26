FCC Restores Net Neutrality: Here's What It Means For You

On April 25, 2024, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) voted to restore Obama-era net neutrality rules in a 3-2 vote along partisan lines. This comes seven years after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) repealed the same net neutrality rules in 2017. There were hints of the FCC planning to restore net neutrality back in 2023 when FCC Chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel proposed, " ... we have a window to update our policies to make sure that the internet is not only open, but fast and fair, safe and secure."

Net neutrality rules prevent internet service providers (ISPs) from charging more for higher internet speeds, or favoring one website over another. It ensures that ISPs treat all internet traffic equally, meaning Comcast and AT&T can't make one streaming service load or buffer faster than another because one paid them for such. Additionally, ISPs can't block legal websites from consumers.

Consumers won't see immediate changes, but there will be some. Chris Lewis, president and chief executive officer at Public Knowledge, talked to USA Today about fees that ISPs passed off to consumers, saying, "With net neutrality, that fee is prohibited. The savings are indirect, but they're real." Furthermore, the reinstated rules won't go into effect until 60 days after they're published in the Federal Register.