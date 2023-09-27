The FCC Has Big Plans To Restore Net Neutrality

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is looking to restore the regulations that would level the playing field for internet service providers and pave the way for a fair and open internet. According to the proposals championed by FCC Chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel, wired and mobile data service providers such as Comcast, Verizon, and AT&T should be treated in the same fashion as telephone services or those governing water and power access, all of which fall in the category of essential services.

At the center of the proposal is the idea that internet access should be fair, safe, secure, and standardized — a goal collectively referred to as net neutrality. One of the core tenets is to ensure that an internet service provider shouldn't control what websites we can visit, how fast or slow the data pipeline is, and whether compromises are being made on security. As part of the openness proposals, the FCC wants to prevent internet service providers from "blocking legal content, throttling your speeds, and creating fast lanes that favor those who can pay for access."

The FCC seeks to reinstate the Obama-era net neutrality rules that were pulled by the Trump administration. Internet service providers likely won't take the proposal kindly as they have spent years — and lots of money — to push against the aforementioned proposals. But the FCC's proposals, in the long run, also aim to address robocalls, spam texts, and internet outages, among others.