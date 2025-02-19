How Many DeWalt Walkie-Talkies Can You Use Together & How Far Can They Reach?

In the consumer tool market, DeWalt is a name that is typically equated with toughness and quality. While hand and battery-powered tools have remained the outfit's primary area of focus, DeWalt — which is currently owned by Stanley Black & Decker — has continued to bolster its lineup of offerings with a range of more tech-focused devices, including wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speaker systems, and wireless charging pads. The tool manufacturer also offers a set of Heavy Duty 2-Way Walkie-Talkies that could prove more than useful on any job site and can currently be purchased by the pair through Amazon for $149.99.

For that price, you get some legit DeWalt-styled durability, with the rechargeable walkie-talkies boasting a shock-resistant exterior to go along with a water and dust-resistant rating of IP-67. They also offer 22 preset communication channels with 121 privacy codes, an operating time of up to 18 hours on a full battery charge, and some direct-connect features that should make it easy to keep in touch with your team on the job.

If you're curious about how many team members can communicate using DeWalt walkie-talkies, the number of users is, more or less, limitless. That fact has little to do with the quality of DeWalt's design than a reflection of how walkie-talkies work in general, as you can pretty much use as many as you need at the same moment — so long as they're all in range and switched onto the same operating channel.

