How Many DeWalt Walkie-Talkies Can You Use Together & How Far Can They Reach?
In the consumer tool market, DeWalt is a name that is typically equated with toughness and quality. While hand and battery-powered tools have remained the outfit's primary area of focus, DeWalt — which is currently owned by Stanley Black & Decker — has continued to bolster its lineup of offerings with a range of more tech-focused devices, including wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speaker systems, and wireless charging pads. The tool manufacturer also offers a set of Heavy Duty 2-Way Walkie-Talkies that could prove more than useful on any job site and can currently be purchased by the pair through Amazon for $149.99.
For that price, you get some legit DeWalt-styled durability, with the rechargeable walkie-talkies boasting a shock-resistant exterior to go along with a water and dust-resistant rating of IP-67. They also offer 22 preset communication channels with 121 privacy codes, an operating time of up to 18 hours on a full battery charge, and some direct-connect features that should make it easy to keep in touch with your team on the job.
If you're curious about how many team members can communicate using DeWalt walkie-talkies, the number of users is, more or less, limitless. That fact has little to do with the quality of DeWalt's design than a reflection of how walkie-talkies work in general, as you can pretty much use as many as you need at the same moment — so long as they're all in range and switched onto the same operating channel.
DeWalt Walkie-Talikes boast impressive range
Now that you know that you can essentially have as many of your crew as you want dialed in on the work site via DeWalt walkie-talkies, you might be wondering how close you'll need to be to each other to keep in contact. After all, even the best long-range walkie-talkies are limited in their range. For the record, DeWalt's 2-Watt Walkie-Talkies are too, though those considering the devices for work or even personal use will no doubt be pleased to know that they are capable of delivering clear reception to users at a range of 300,000 sq. ft.
For point of reference, that distance is the span of roughly five-and-a-half football fields stretched from end zone to end zone or approximately 25 floors of a building. That range should be more than enough coverage for your average worksite, though DeWalt's walkie-talkies may present some obvious limitations to those working on or within skyscrapers that stretch taller than 25 floors.
Apart from that potential long-range issue, DeWalt's 2-watt walkies do come with a limited lifetime guarantee, so if you are looking to purchase a cache of the devices for your team, you can take heart in knowing the investment will be backed by a desirable warranty. For those reasons and others, DeWalt's 2-Watt devices are typically listed among the better long-range radio and walkie-talkie options available to consumers these days. Despite those accolades, you'll still want to do some due diligence before you shell out your hard-earned money for these or any other DeWalt-branded devices.