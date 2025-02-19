How Much Power Does Audioengine A2+ Use & What Does The Music System Cost?
Many desktop computer speakers promise amazing sound clarity and an immersive audio experience. However, most people just want a good sound that won't break the bank. Fortunately, we recently rounded up some top-rated computer speakers for your PC in 2024, including the AudioEngine A2+, which, among other benefits, doesn't require a digital-to-analog converter.
Each A2+ speaker features a 2.75-inch woofer made from robust synthetic fibers and silk .75-inch tweeters. The A2+ are rated at 30 watts each, with a peak of 60 watts, and reach 85 decibels at full volume. At maximum these speakers are equivalent to a noisy restaurant, so not exactly ideal for large parties, but loud enough for a few individuals in a room. In comparison, the JBL 107-BT desktop speakers hit 98 decibels at max volume in testing, nearly the sound level of the average nightclub.
Using an average smaller portable power station with around a 300-watt-hour capacity, you can run the A2+ speakers for up to around 5 hours. Although, running time depends on the volume, and whether you're hitting the 60-watt peak during use. For a specific example, the Jackery Explorer 240 v2 Portable Power, with its 256-watt-hour capacity, could conceivably keep the music going for up to 4.2 hours. While not anywhere near the $1299 price tag of something like the Kef LSX II, the A2+ Music System is still steep at $279. You can also add angled stands for $39 and an S6 Powered Subwoofer for $299.
What makes the A2 special and is this system right for you?
It seems like every PC accessory includes an application and configuration steps — take Razer Synapse or Creative Labs BlasterX Acoustic Engine app, for example. However, the A2+ does away with any unnecessary or obtuse setup. There is no companion application, and there isn't even a way to choose different inputs. All the input options are always active, so whether you connect via Bluetooth, 3.5-millimeter jack, micro storage, or RCA cables, the speakers just work.
This unit is also compatible with aptX HD Bluetooth, which allows a higher-quality audio stream of as much as 24-bit/48-kHz. The more premium sound isn't just a result of technology like aptX HD but also custom high-end materials such as AudioEngine designed components and carefully tuned cabinets.
The A2+ Music System is ideal for someone who watches a lot of entertainment on their PC or is a gamer who prefers a quality option outside of headphones. One expert review for the A2+ tackled the issue of the higher price point, by reasoning the purchase is an investment in a better audio experience. Alternatively, you could also consider going with a pre-owned pair of A2+ units, as speakers are one of the PC parts you can safely buy used to cut costs on your next build. However, if you're looking for sheer loudness, the A2+ is more concerned with quality over volume and is best used alongside your PC in a compact space.