How Much Power Does Audioengine A2+ Use & What Does The Music System Cost?

Many desktop computer speakers promise amazing sound clarity and an immersive audio experience. However, most people just want a good sound that won't break the bank. Fortunately, we recently rounded up some top-rated computer speakers for your PC in 2024, including the AudioEngine A2+, which, among other benefits, doesn't require a digital-to-analog converter.

Each A2+ speaker features a 2.75-inch woofer made from robust synthetic fibers and silk .75-inch tweeters. The A2+ are rated at 30 watts each, with a peak of 60 watts, and reach 85 decibels at full volume. At maximum these speakers are equivalent to a noisy restaurant, so not exactly ideal for large parties, but loud enough for a few individuals in a room. In comparison, the JBL 107-BT desktop speakers hit 98 decibels at max volume in testing, nearly the sound level of the average nightclub.

Using an average smaller portable power station with around a 300-watt-hour capacity, you can run the A2+ speakers for up to around 5 hours. Although, running time depends on the volume, and whether you're hitting the 60-watt peak during use. For a specific example, the Jackery Explorer 240 v2 Portable Power, with its 256-watt-hour capacity, could conceivably keep the music going for up to 4.2 hours. While not anywhere near the $1299 price tag of something like the Kef LSX II, the A2+ Music System is still steep at $279. You can also add angled stands for $39 and an S6 Powered Subwoofer for $299.

