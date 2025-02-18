Are All RB Engine Mounts The Same? Here's What You Need To Know

There are currently four variations of the Nissan RB engine: RB20, RB25, RB26, and RB30. The RB20 is the first iteration that was made famous by powering the Nissan Skyline GT-R, aka Godzilla. The RB20 — which was used in the R31 version of the GT-R — featured a 2.0-liter displacement (hence the name) and had its six cylinders arranged in a row. It produced up to 187 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque.

Advertisement

The RB20 was produced from 1985 to the early '90s. It was replaced by the RB25, which first appeared in the Nissan Skyline R33 GTST in 1993. The RB25 improved on the older engine with reinforced connecting rods and a larger turbocharger. In 1998, Nissan fitted the RB with a new NEO head and revealed the RB25DET NEO. This variation of the RB25 was to ensure the vehicles it powered were classed as low emissions vehicles and it came with big changes. They included a larger OP6 turbocharger with increased power, solid lifters, and a reconfigured intake manifold for increased air velocity.

The RB26 came soon after, seen as an improvement on the RB25 due to its incredible power. Found in different Nissan Skyline GT-R models, it's a tough engine to come by now unless you want to shell out the big bucks. The RB30 followed, designed by Nissan for the R31 Skyline but also purchased by Holden for the VL Commodore. There are some rare RB engines in between, like the RB28, so make sure you know exactly which RB engine you have before fitting it with new mounts.

Advertisement