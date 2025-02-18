What Does A Diesel Dudes Delete Kit Do & Can It Cause Engine Issues?

If you're into diesel trucks, you may already be aware of the fact that a thriving market exists for aftermarket enhancements and modifications. There are various ways to get more horsepower out of your car, including upgrading engine parts to boost horsepower and installing various other modifications. Performing these modifications can be a truly great way to increase your vehicle's performance capabilities, as well as a wonderful way to learn more about cars and increase your mechanical skill.

However, while vehicle mods have the potential to increase your car's horsepower and driving capabilities, they can also cause some damage if installed incorrectly. Furthermore, many modifications are illegal. If you're considering modifying your vehicle, you need to understand the laws in your area, as well as how the modifications work and whether your car can handle them.

Diesel Dudes, a popular diesel tuning shop based out of Montreal, Canada, sells various delete kits for diesel-powered vehicles. Delete kits come in many forms, but are commonly designed to bypass or, as the name implies, delete certain emission control system components commonly found on modern cars. These parts include things like the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve and diesel particulate filter (DPF) system. These systems are designed to reduce the amount of harmful emissions that modern cars spew into the atmosphere.

And while they're actually designed to improve engine efficiency, in addition to protecting the environment, many people dislike these parts and believe they reduce power. Delete kits are popular among enthusiasts for this reason. However, there are some things you need to know before choosing to install one. As a former professional mechanic who has worked on innumerable diesel trucks with and without various delete kits, I'll break it down for you. Let's dive in.