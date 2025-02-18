What Does A Diesel Dudes Delete Kit Do & Can It Cause Engine Issues?
If you're into diesel trucks, you may already be aware of the fact that a thriving market exists for aftermarket enhancements and modifications. There are various ways to get more horsepower out of your car, including upgrading engine parts to boost horsepower and installing various other modifications. Performing these modifications can be a truly great way to increase your vehicle's performance capabilities, as well as a wonderful way to learn more about cars and increase your mechanical skill.
However, while vehicle mods have the potential to increase your car's horsepower and driving capabilities, they can also cause some damage if installed incorrectly. Furthermore, many modifications are illegal. If you're considering modifying your vehicle, you need to understand the laws in your area, as well as how the modifications work and whether your car can handle them.
Diesel Dudes, a popular diesel tuning shop based out of Montreal, Canada, sells various delete kits for diesel-powered vehicles. Delete kits come in many forms, but are commonly designed to bypass or, as the name implies, delete certain emission control system components commonly found on modern cars. These parts include things like the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve and diesel particulate filter (DPF) system. These systems are designed to reduce the amount of harmful emissions that modern cars spew into the atmosphere.
And while they're actually designed to improve engine efficiency, in addition to protecting the environment, many people dislike these parts and believe they reduce power. Delete kits are popular among enthusiasts for this reason. However, there are some things you need to know before choosing to install one. As a former professional mechanic who has worked on innumerable diesel trucks with and without various delete kits, I'll break it down for you. Let's dive in.
Diesel Dudes delete kits are designed to bypass or delete emission control systems
As mentioned briefly above, diesel delete kits are generally designed to bypass or delete various emission control system components. The Diesel Dudes website features various different kits, each designed to address a different part of the emission control systems found on modern diesel vehicles. Some of its most popular offerings include EGR delete kits, DPF delete kits, and catalytic converter delete kits. The company offers products designed specifically for popular makes and models, including Ram, Ford, and GM diesel trucks and SUVs. You can buy individual kits to delete specific components or bundles that include various parts, like tuners, new pipes, and all the electronics you need to eliminate various emission control system parts.
Deleting these various emission control system components prevents them from doing their job to protect the environment. However, it's not necessarily a hatred of clean air that leads enthusiasts to perform these mods. In reality, many diesel lovers dislike emission control systems because these components weren't always reliable or efficient when automakers first began installing them. Some of these earliest emission control systems were prone to clogging and malfunctions, especially for drivers who commute short distances.
Other components caused efficiency issues by reducing exhaust and intake flow. Deleting these parts became a common way for drivers to avoid those issues and glean a bit more power out of their trucks. However, modern emissions control systems are substantially more efficient than their predecessors. Removing them may still provide marginal increases in power, but it also comes with some pretty serious downsides.
Can a Diesel Dudes delete kit cause engine issues?
We mentioned that there can be various downsides to installing a diesel delete kit, including the potential to cause engine damage. While the primary responsibility of these systems is to prevent our vehicles from dumping excess pollutants into the atmosphere, they can also help to improve engine efficiency and longevity, as well as do things like boost fuel mileage. Removing these components may lead to small increases in horsepower in the short term, but the longer-term consequences may not be worth those slight bumps in power.
Deleting different parts of your diesel emission control system can lead to various issues. For example, if you remove the DPF filter, the engine is likely to develop a buildup of soot, which can lead to increased wear and tear, reduced lubrication, and mechanical damage. Deleting other emission control system parts also comes with risks — namely, increased emissions. While increased exhaust emissions won't necessarily harm your engine, it will harm the environment. And since we all depend on clean air for our survival, purposely making your vehicle run dirtier is an indirect way of hurting yourself and your loved ones.
However, the development of increased wear and tear over time isn't the only way that delete kits can harm your engine. You can also do substantial amounts of damage if you install these modifications incorrectly. Fiddling with a vehicle's emission control system is usually best left to professionals. If you attempt to delete something like the EGR valve or DPF filter without the right know-how or tools, you could cause significant damage to your car, potentially resulting in the need for thousands of dollars in repairs.
Does installing a Diesel Dudes delete kit affect your vehicle warranty?
The potential to cause engine damage isn't the only reason you may want to reconsider installing a diesel delete kit. Removing emission control system components may also lead to issues with your vehicle's warranty. There are a few reasons for this.
First of all, we mentioned that installing delete kits can lead to small horsepower increases when performed correctly. However, increasing your vehicle's horsepower can also put more stress on the drivetrain components. That can lead to increased wear and tear and more frequent maintenance and repairs. If your vehicle is still under warranty, the dealership may refuse to cover any repairs or maintenance if they discover that you've illegally modified the car. Furthermore, tampering with emission control devices also voids the Federal Vehicle Emission Warranty, which is a guarantee that the government obligates manufacturers to provide in order to cover specific emissions control components for a set number of years or miles.
The warranties that automakers provide are designed to help us avoid paying out of pocket for damage outside of our control. For example, warranties typically cover things like manufacturer errors and defective parts. Installing a diesel delete kit may not necessarily damage your vehicle, but if you are unlucky enough to experience a problem related to a manufacturer error, having installed those mods will likely cause the manufacturer to deny your claim and void your warranty. In that case, you'll be left to pay for repairs out of pocket, which can be extremely annoying and inconvenient.
Are Diesel Dude delete kits legal?
So far, we've covered a few of the potential consequences of installing a Diesel Dudes delete kit. However, voiding your warranty and leading to increased wear and tear and engine damage are far from the only downsides that come with diesel delete kits — you may also face legal repercussions for installing these modifications.
One of the most critical things to consider if you're thinking about a Diesel Dudes delete kit is that many of the modifications sold by the company are, in fact, illegal in the United States. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Clean Air Act (CAA), tampering with emission control systems and devices, as well as selling products designed to delete or remove these components, is prohibited by law. The Diesel Dudes website expressly warns its customers that if they live in the United States, they may be subject to penalties and fines if they choose to install a delete kit.
The government has been cracking down on these violations in recent years, and in 2023, the EPA resolved 38 cases of violations. While businesses that sell or install delete kits have been subject to fines amounting to more than $1 million, drivers themselves can also be penalized. Depending on where you live, if you get caught driving an illegally-modified diesel vehicle, you may have to pay up to $5,000 in fines. You also won't be able to pass an emissions test, meaning that if you live somewhere that requires annual emissions inspections, you may be unable to renew your vehicle registration.