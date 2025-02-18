5 Must-Have Snap-On Tools Under $100
Over the course of the past Century-plus, Snap-on Tools has tirelessly worked to build a reputation for manufacturing some of the toughest and most reliable tools on the consumer scene. The American-owned and publicly traded manufacturer has largely succeeded in that endeavor, with Snap-on serving as the brand of choice for any number of professional workers, handymen, and DIY enthusiasts in need of high-grade tools and sturdy storage options.
These days, Snap-on's list of offerings stretches far beyond just tools and storage. The brand has actually built out its lineup with high-tech diagnostic devices and Bluetooth speakers. Of course, if you have spent time shopping for Snap-on branded products of late, you know that they tend to err on the side of pricey, with some of their offerings clearly qualifying as overpriced. So much so that many of those products likely reside out of the price range for your average consumer.
Snap-on Tools does, however, offer a few tools and devices listed in its online storefront that can be had without breaking the bank. For the purpose of this list, we sought to look beyond the brand's typical range of drills, wrenches, and gadgets in hopes of highlighting a few budget-friendly Snap-on tools that are currently available for under $100. Here's a look at five tools we think are must-haves in any collection.
A Snap-on headlamp is a tool that can illuminate any job site
Whether you're a casual DIYer or a work site professional with years of experience, you surely know that properly lighting your workspace can enhance both site safety and the quality of the work being performed. While there is no particular shortage of work site lighting options available to consumers these days, not all lights are suited to every situation. If you tinker often in low-light basements and crawl spaces or under the hood of a vehicle, a good headlamp might be the best option to keep a steady light on the work in front of you.
Snap-on is clearly aware of that fact and has a full lineup of headlamps available in its web store, though many of them are priced well over our $100 cap. There are a few options that meet our criteria, however, and this 275-lumen headlamp is arguably the more versatile of the pack. That's because it features magnetic mounting capabilities, meaning you can remove it from the head strap and affix it to a metal surface. It also features a fold-down stand so you can place it on floors or shelves as needed.
The IP65-rated water and dust-resistant lamp also has adjustable brightness and a USB-C rechargeable battery that can last as long as 6 hours. At present, this handy rechargeable headlamp will set you back about $93.75. While there are cheaper headlamps available on the market, if you regularly toil away in dark, dusty, damp locations, paying a premium for Snap-on quality may be smart.
Snap-on offers a budget-friendly tool to help you store your wrench set
If you're perusing the Snap-on Tools site in hopes of adding to your arsenal of tools, there's a good chance you're also eyeing storage options. It's possible you're already even utilizing one of Snap-on's storage chests to store and organize the tools that are collected in your garage or workshop. But sometimes an extra gadget or two is required to properly keep those tools in order — especially when it comes to wrench sets that have lots of individual pieces, like those from Snap-on and its Harbor-Freight clone Icon.
Keeping those pieces organized can be a source of frustration for some, and Snap-on has a few solid options to help limit such annoyances. That list includes the Magnetic 1/2 Drive Socket and Wrench Holder, which is currently listed for $81.25 through Snap-on Tools' online retail outlet. Yes, "magnetic" means that no bolts, screws, nails or tools are required to hoist this wall-mounted wrench organizer. You will, of course, need a steel surface for the eight foam-coated magnets to affix to, making it ideal for the interior cabinet door of a Snap-on storage chest.
Convenience aside, this rail-body socket and wrench holder — which is manufactured from a mix of high-impact plastic and extruded aluminum — is designed with 10 hooks to hold a set of 1/2" wrenches, as well as two individual slots for socket connectors. As for the sockets themselves, they are kept firmly in place by oil-and-grease-resistant holders outfitted with bell detents, making this a cleverly designed and space-saving storage necessity.
A step stool is a must-have tool for any work space
No matter how big your garage or workshop might be, it's all but certain that you'll eventually begin to run short on storage space. When that happens, up might be the only way you can go in efforts to create an extra storage area, and that approach can cause obvious issues for the vertically challenged workers of the world. Fear not, as Snap-on makes a tool that can help solve that problem in its 13" Step Stool.
Yes, this handy little stool gives anyone who uses it just over a foot of extra reach, making it ideal for helping tall and shorter folks alike get their hands on tools and materials stored on top shelves across the globe. Its 305-lb capacity ensures almost anyone can use it on the regular, too. The stool's wide surface area — it measures 22" across and 15" deep — also makes it usable as a seat when the need arises. However, the stool's seating capabilities may be a little more limited due to its height, especially for users who have trouble getting up off the ground.
Apart from that potential issue, Snap-on's stool is made even more versatile by a clever design approach that builds in a large interior storage area, providing plenty of room for a few essential tools. Meanwhile, a folding handle lets you easily carry them along to the job site. While some may flinch at Snap-on's stool-seat-tool chest combo's $91.50 sticker price, its versatility could prove a game-changer in the right situation.
Everyone should have this handy Snap-on tool to carry their Snap-on tools
Carrying your tools from one work area to another can be a trying task in and of itself. Heck, even moving them from one area of a garage to another can be a pain at times. The traditional fix for that problem is, of course, to utilize a small tool chest or tool bag. But those are often problematic, too, as they can be as dark and difficult to navigate as a messenger bag or purse. Snap-on Tools has found a clever way to solve those issues in its uniquely designed Grab-N-Go Carrier, which is currently priced at a reasonable $80.50.
As for the product's design cred, the tool carrier was created to lay flat and allow easy access to a small range of tools you've deemed necessary for the job at hand. But the carrier can quickly transform into a pseudo-tool bag when you're on the move, as all four sides of the rectangular kit fold up when you utilize the two built-in carrying handles together. The ease of use alone makes this carrier a must-have for any gearhead or handyman who'd prefer to carry only the most essential of tools around a site rather than lug a bulky toolbox or bag weighed down with devices you don't actually need for the job.
The Grab-N-Go Carrier is made from carbon-fiber vinyl, making it both durable and easy to clean. Those materials will also limit potential damage to surfaces on which the carrier rests, making the Grab-N-Go ideal for working inside and around automobiles.
Snap-on's safety glasses are an affordable tool that will protect your eyes on the job
There are, arguably, few things more important on a worksite than keeping safe. That's as true for seasoned professionals as it is for those outfitting themselves for a DIY project on the home front. While some safety measures require considerable planning and know-how, others require far less effort. When it comes to the certifiably easy job site safety options available, donning protective eyewear is a bit of a no-brainer.
Pretty much every tool maker offers safety glasses these days, and like those competitors, Snap-On Tools boasts a range of options at variable price points, some of which might prove too rich for the Average Joe's blood. But at $68.00, the brand's Expedition Series Safety Glasses offer high-end appeal for folks who aren't looking to spend a fortune on work-site eyewear. Part of that high-end appeal is that they're equipped with clear Photo-chromatic lenses that darken and lighten based on the level of sunlight, meaning you don't have to take them off when you venture off-site. For the record, these glasses are stylish enough that people on the street likely won't even notice.
Moreover, those lenses deliver 100% UV protection, and the glasses' lightweight nylon frames offer all-day comfort without sacrificing durability. In fact, Snap-on claims the lenses are impact resistant above ANSI® Z87 ratings, and the electrically non-conductive glasses are reportedly heat resistant up to 160 °F (71 °C). These must-have safety glasses are even resistant to chemicals containing acetone, which are commonly present on work sites.