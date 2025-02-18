5 Must-Have Snap-On Tools Under $100

Over the course of the past Century-plus, Snap-on Tools has tirelessly worked to build a reputation for manufacturing some of the toughest and most reliable tools on the consumer scene. The American-owned and publicly traded manufacturer has largely succeeded in that endeavor, with Snap-on serving as the brand of choice for any number of professional workers, handymen, and DIY enthusiasts in need of high-grade tools and sturdy storage options.

These days, Snap-on's list of offerings stretches far beyond just tools and storage. The brand has actually built out its lineup with high-tech diagnostic devices and Bluetooth speakers. Of course, if you have spent time shopping for Snap-on branded products of late, you know that they tend to err on the side of pricey, with some of their offerings clearly qualifying as overpriced. So much so that many of those products likely reside out of the price range for your average consumer.

Snap-on Tools does, however, offer a few tools and devices listed in its online storefront that can be had without breaking the bank. For the purpose of this list, we sought to look beyond the brand's typical range of drills, wrenches, and gadgets in hopes of highlighting a few budget-friendly Snap-on tools that are currently available for under $100. Here's a look at five tools we think are must-haves in any collection.

