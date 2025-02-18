Why Fire Retardant Car & Tech Batteries May Be Doing More Harm Than Good

Lithium has become a hotly coveted mineral, and not just due to its integral role in batteries powering gadgets of all sizes. Lithium is very much the future of mobility, thanks to the massive battery packs at the heart of electric cars. Tesla chief Elon Musk even equated it with being "the new oil." However, it seems some industry standard practices that aim to solve the problem of battery fire hazards are creating health risks that could threaten multiple generations.

In a report published in the Environmental Science & Technology journal, experts detailed how flame-retardant plastic battery enclosures are causing more harm than they are doing good. According to scientists at the Green Science Policy Institute, the chemicals added to flame-retardant enclosures are associated with serious health risks such as cancer and can cause harm to the neurological, reproductive, and immune systems of the body. What is even more concerning is the fact that these chemicals pose more harm to young children and pregnant women.

The most perplexing part is that there is little evidence to back the efficacy of these chemicals in the first place. The experts argue that there is no industrially validated research or widely accepted test-based analysis that can provide evidence to support the claim that doping flame-retardant chemicals into battery enclosures effectively mitigates fire risks in everyday scenarios. "Flame retardants in plastics likely cannot slow or stop the highly energetic fires from a lithium-ion battery in thermal runaway," says the California-based non-profit.

