Cars Could Be Giving Us Cancer: Here's What Researchers Suggest To Stay Safe

"Commuting to work shouldn't come with a cancer risk, and children shouldn't breathe in chemicals that can harm their brains on their way to school," says Dr. Lydia Jahl, a senior scientist at the Green Science Policy Institute. Co-author of a research paper that has been published in the Environmental Science & Technology journal, Jahl is talking about the presence in cars of flame-retardant chemicals that have been linked with cancer.

The peer-reviewed research paper focuses on flame retardants, which are added to seat foam in cars to comply with the NHTSA's Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 302 rule. The rule has remained unchanged since its introduction in 1971. In that spell, multiple scientific tests have linked the chemicals found in flame retardants with cancerous aftereffects from exposure, leading to a restriction mandate in states like California.

As part of the latest research, the team studied cars assembled after 2015 and analyzed them across summer and winter seasons to study the presence of flame-retardant chemicals in the cabin air, and also confirmed their origin. The team found tris(1-chloro-isopropyl) phosphate (TCIPP) — a compound that falls under the organophosphate esters (OPEs) class of fire retardants — in 99% of the vehicles they analyzed. It's worth noting that the U.S. National Toxicology Program has classified it as a potential carcinogen after finding evidence of cancerous growth in mice exposed to TCIPP.