Patriot Guard Riders: The Motorcycle Group That Protects Military Funerals
If you've only heard of the Hells Angels and the other "Big Four" outlaw MCs in the U.S., then you might not be aware of an entirely other aspect of the biker culture. There's a big difference between outlaw motorcycle gangs (OMGs) and motorcycle clubs (MC) where the latter outnumbers the former, according to the American Motorcycle Association (via National Institutes of Health). The Patriot Guard Riders would be an example of a motorcycle club, riding motorcycles without intent to break the law or harm anyone.
The Patriot Guard Riders can be considered the polar opposite of what an OMG stands for, as its entire mission statement evolves around protection. The group originated in 2005 with the simple mission "... to shield families of fallen heroes from those that would disrupt the services of their loved ones," according to the Patriot Guard website. Patriot Guard Riders is registered as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with its entire staff comprised of volunteers.
When members with the American Legion Riders from Kansas learned that the Westboro Baptist Church, a radical Christian group, was harassing attendees at the funeral of a fallen soldier, the American Legion set up a committee to prevent it from happening again. From there, the committee established its mission and started coordinating with law enforcement as well as MCs all across the country to protect families beyond Kansas. Recruitment branched out into neighboring states and continued growing from there.
The Patriot Guard Riders mission has grown
When the size of the organization got to a certain point, Patriot Guard expanded its mission to not only protect fallen military veterans, but also first responders and anyone who was honorably discharged from the military. Moreover, it has branched out to help families away from the cemetery, as well. Patriot Guard Riders has set up a Help On The Homefront (HOTH) program that supports veterans and their families financially. The program can give veterans a one-time payment to help them get on their feet or assistance with move in costs, such as a security deposit and first month's rent for a new place.
Some chapters of the Patriot Guard Riders have additional programs, such as the Veterans Recovery Program, which works with private, state, and federal parties to identify unclaimed cremated remains. The organization's more than 1,000 members might be known to work with veterans, and many of might wear veteran patches on biker vests, but being a veteran isn't a prerequisite for joining the ranks. People from all walks of life are encouraged to join as long as they have respect for America's fallen heroes. You don't even have to ride a motorcycle to become a member.