Patriot Guard Riders: The Motorcycle Group That Protects Military Funerals

If you've only heard of the Hells Angels and the other "Big Four" outlaw MCs in the U.S., then you might not be aware of an entirely other aspect of the biker culture. There's a big difference between outlaw motorcycle gangs (OMGs) and motorcycle clubs (MC) where the latter outnumbers the former, according to the American Motorcycle Association (via National Institutes of Health). The Patriot Guard Riders would be an example of a motorcycle club, riding motorcycles without intent to break the law or harm anyone.

Advertisement

The Patriot Guard Riders can be considered the polar opposite of what an OMG stands for, as its entire mission statement evolves around protection. The group originated in 2005 with the simple mission "... to shield families of fallen heroes from those that would disrupt the services of their loved ones," according to the Patriot Guard website. Patriot Guard Riders is registered as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with its entire staff comprised of volunteers.

When members with the American Legion Riders from Kansas learned that the Westboro Baptist Church, a radical Christian group, was harassing attendees at the funeral of a fallen soldier, the American Legion set up a committee to prevent it from happening again. From there, the committee established its mission and started coordinating with law enforcement as well as MCs all across the country to protect families beyond Kansas. Recruitment branched out into neighboring states and continued growing from there.

Advertisement