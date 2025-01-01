Why Is A Biker Vest Called A Cut? (And What Happens If A Rider Loses Theirs)

When anyone mentions the word "biker," it elicits a specific image. Aside from a man on a motorcycle, it's a man in jeans, a T-shirt, boots, a leather jacket, and/or a leather vest. An image that can be traced to the real-life event that inspired Marlon Brando's motorcycle movie "The Wild One." The vest is an integral component of the outfit, commonly sporting patches identifying which club the biker belongs to. However, anyone who hangs out with bikers won't hear them referred to as vests. Instead, bikers call them cuts.

Veterans made up a big portion of the culture at the dawn of biker clubs, so when they returned home and rode their bikes, they would cut the sleeves from their military jackets to make riding more comfortable. In the early years of biker culture, a cut could be either denim or leather but as time went on, bikers started wearing leather exclusively. Leather vests provide a small degree of protection, making them more practical on the open road.

It's not only members from the big four outlaw MCs that wear cuts, either. Even law-abiding clubs wear them, and there are a series of rules to go along with them. Motorcycle clubs have rules for everything, including who can join the club, how to wear the patches sewn onto a cut, and even what happens if a member loses their cut. Members take pride in their cut, so misplacing it or having it taken is no small event.

