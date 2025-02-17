What To Do If You See The Starlink Motor Stuck Error Message

While Starlink is pretty reliable most of the time, you'll still encounter some technical quirks and errors here and there. One of the more common issues is the "Starlink Motors Stuck" message in the app. This means the motors on the dish can't run as intended, preventing it from aligning itself and getting a clear signal from the satellites. This can cause serious problems likeperformance degradation or even service interruption.

It's important to note that not every model of Starlink dish is subject to this error. Only the self-orienting Standard Actuated, Standard Circular, and High Performance kits come equipped with a motor for automatically aligning the dish with satellites during initial setup. The other kits — Standard, Mini, Flat High Performance, and Enterprise — all need to be manually aligned when you first install them.

If you run into the "motors stuck" error, here are the troubleshooting steps you can take to fix it.