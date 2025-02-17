What To Do If You See The Starlink Motor Stuck Error Message
While Starlink is pretty reliable most of the time, you'll still encounter some technical quirks and errors here and there. One of the more common issues is the "Starlink Motors Stuck" message in the app. This means the motors on the dish can't run as intended, preventing it from aligning itself and getting a clear signal from the satellites. This can cause serious problems likeperformance degradation or even service interruption.
It's important to note that not every model of Starlink dish is subject to this error. Only the self-orienting Standard Actuated, Standard Circular, and High Performance kits come equipped with a motor for automatically aligning the dish with satellites during initial setup. The other kits — Standard, Mini, Flat High Performance, and Enterprise — all need to be manually aligned when you first install them.
If you run into the "motors stuck" error, here are the troubleshooting steps you can take to fix it.
First, check the mounting
If this is your first time setting up your Starlink, you may get a "Starlink Motors Stuck" alert due to the mounting position of the dish. To fix this, first make sure that the mast sits vertically — not sideways — on your Starlink mount of choice. It shouldn't be mounted perpendicular to a wall or the side of a chimney — this will prevent its motors from running and trigger the "motors stuck" alert. Also check that the dish isn't too close to a wall, chimney, ledge, or roof fascia. These structures can block the dish from moving during its initial alignment.
If this isn't your first time setting up your Starlink and it suddenly sent you the error, the dish may been knocked over by strong winds, animals, or other external forces. In this scenario, simply flip the dish over and reinstall it on its mount. Make sure the dish and mount are secure, then try stowing and unstowing the dish to reset the motors.
To stow and unstow your Starlink, follow these steps on your mobile device:
- Connect to the Starlink Wi-Fi router.
- In the Starlink app, select Settings.
- Go to the Starlink tab at the top.
- Drag the "Stow Starlink" slider to the right to put the dish in storage position.
- Unplug the dish from power for about20 minutes.
- to unstow your dish, simply place it back on the mount and reconnect it to power. It can take up to 15 minutes for your Starlink to reconnect with available satellites. Keep in mind that you shouldn't tilt the dish manually — this can damage the motors or linkage.
You should also inspect the dish for jams
Besides mounting issues, the "Starlink Motors Stuck" error also pops up when the dish's movement is obstructed. This can be a result of ice buildup on or around the dish or the intrusion of tree branches. Make a quick physical inspection and remove any jams that might be preventing the dish from self-orienting. If you're dealing with ice buildup on the dish, you can try to melt it away using the Snow Melt mode. To turn this function on, open the Starlink app and click on Settings > Starlink > Snow Melt > Automatic.
Depending on how thick the ice is, this may take some time. The Standard Actuated dish will melt snow and ice at up to 1.5 inches per hour, while the High Performance version can do it twice as fast at 3 inches per hour. There's also the option to pick off the ice by hand, but make sure to avoid accidentally moving the dish. Don't use sharp tools like chisels or picks either, as they can damage the dish. If the buildup is on the base of the dish, carefully clear off the snow and ice with your hands until the base is uncovered.
If all else fails, reboot Starlink
You may encounter instances when your Starlink acts up and refuses to work properly. This can be due to a firmware bug or momentary software glitch, either of which can prevent proper orientation and return a "motors stuck" error. Just like many tech problems, this can often be solved with a simple restart. To reboot your Starlink, all you have to do is unplug the power supply from the outlet, wait for about a minute, and then connect it to the wall socket again. The Starlink will take a couple of minutes to boot up.
Wait a few minutes, launch the Starlink app, and check if the status is Online and the "Starlink Motors Stuck" message has disappeared. You can also check your internet speeds to see if the system's now up and running. If, however, you're still getting the "motors stuck" error after restarting your Starlink and the other troubleshooting methods don't work, there might be an issue with the motors themselves. Contact Starlink to see if you can get a replacement dish.