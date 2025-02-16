What Is The MPG Of A GR Corolla? What Owners Of The Toyota Model Can Expect

Alongside the GR Supra and GR 86, the GR Corolla has, since debuting for the 2023 model year, been a go-to Toyota performance car for U.S. consumers who are set on buying from among the Japanese automaker's lineup. Unlike those two. which were co-developed with BMW and Subaru, the GR Corolla is a Toyota-only affair. So you could say the higher ups at Toyota City take immense pride in the craftsmanship of each piece, especially in regard to the engine.

It's a 1.6-liter G16E-GTS turbocharged straight-three engine lifted from the 257-hp Toyota GR Yaris, but granted an extra 43 hp to raise the output to 300 horses. That not only makes it one of the most powerful Toyota cars ever built, but it also means that the GR Corolla is the road-going Toyota car with the most power per liter, at 185.4 hp. As the GR Corolla is designed for racy handling and performance, certain consumers are unlikely to be concerned about fuel economy. For those looking to use it as a daily driver, it is information worth knowing. The Corolla GR mpg is decent, at least according to EPA estimates — which puts the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla mpg at 24 combined for models with the six-speed manual transmission.

Automatic-equipped GR Corollas, for their own part, achieve 22 mpg combined. Nevertheless, the thing with official fuel economy figures cited by the EPA is that they very rarely match real-world mpg for reasons like driving style, vehicle load, and environmental conditions. So, to help give you an idea of actual on-road GR Corolla mpg, we've looked to see what drivers are getting in the real world.