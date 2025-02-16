What Is The MPG Of A GR Corolla? What Owners Of The Toyota Model Can Expect
Alongside the GR Supra and GR 86, the GR Corolla has, since debuting for the 2023 model year, been a go-to Toyota performance car for U.S. consumers who are set on buying from among the Japanese automaker's lineup. Unlike those two. which were co-developed with BMW and Subaru, the GR Corolla is a Toyota-only affair. So you could say the higher ups at Toyota City take immense pride in the craftsmanship of each piece, especially in regard to the engine.
It's a 1.6-liter G16E-GTS turbocharged straight-three engine lifted from the 257-hp Toyota GR Yaris, but granted an extra 43 hp to raise the output to 300 horses. That not only makes it one of the most powerful Toyota cars ever built, but it also means that the GR Corolla is the road-going Toyota car with the most power per liter, at 185.4 hp. As the GR Corolla is designed for racy handling and performance, certain consumers are unlikely to be concerned about fuel economy. For those looking to use it as a daily driver, it is information worth knowing. The Corolla GR mpg is decent, at least according to EPA estimates — which puts the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla mpg at 24 combined for models with the six-speed manual transmission.
Automatic-equipped GR Corollas, for their own part, achieve 22 mpg combined. Nevertheless, the thing with official fuel economy figures cited by the EPA is that they very rarely match real-world mpg for reasons like driving style, vehicle load, and environmental conditions. So, to help give you an idea of actual on-road GR Corolla mpg, we've looked to see what drivers are getting in the real world.
GR Corolla mpg varies depending on drive mode
The Toyota GR Corolla has four drive modes: Normal, Sport, Custom, and ECO, which is meant to further increase fuel efficiency. Discussions on Reddit indicate that on average, the GR Corolla can return as much as 37.3 mpg in Eco mode when driving at speeds mostly between 65-70 mph. In Sport mode, one owner reported getting 29.5 mpg on the highway, while another said they average around 20 mpg in the city. According to the same Reddit thread, in its least efficient state, the Toyota GR Corolla returned an average of just 18.3 mpg.
On the GR Corolla Forum, one driver mentioned averaging 25.5 mpg in combined city-highway driving while testing the various drive modes. The GR Corolla is likely to be more impressive when left in specific settings, with one owner getting up to 39 mpg in Eco mode, and another 32.5 mpg in Sport mode while driving in the city. There are also many other mentions of the GR Corolla returning various mpg averages, but with settings and distances unclear. The general consensus is that on real-world usage, the Toyota GR Corolla mpg ranges from 18.3 to 39, depending on the driving mode, habits, load, and location.