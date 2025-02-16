Who Makes The Pinecil Smart Soldering Iron & How Much Does It Cost?

We live in an era where everything from lightbulbs to kettles is available in smart forms. Now, thanks to a company that's as innovative in its approach to business as its products are, we can add smart soldering irons to the list. Namely, the Pinecil smart soldering iron. This product has quickly become popular with electronics enthusiasts thanks to its affordability, open-source design, and, of course, functionality.

But just what makes the Pinecil smart soldering iron so special, and who is the company behind it? Like all good tales, it all began a long time ago. Well, about 10 years ago, to be more precise. In 2015, the then-named Pine Microsystems Inc. was formed and launched its first product: a crowd-funded single-board computer called the PINE A64. It was a product that targeted all the different Raspberry Pi models. The company changed its name to PINE64 in 2020. Since then, PINE64 has continued its community-based ethos and open-source policies across an ever-widening product range, including the Pinecil smart soldering iron.