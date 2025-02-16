CAT 3126B Vs. C7: What's The Difference Between These Diesel Engines?

When you think of Caterpillar, your mind most likely jumps to the company's extensive line of construction equipment. From bulldozers to excavators to rotary drills, you know you are probably going to see the iconic CAT branding slapped on the side of them as you pass any construction site. While these machines are what the company is best known for producing, it also produces a variety of other products, such as power tools for your home and the engines that power the gigantic machines you see on all of these worksites.

Advertisement

Caterpillar has a long history of producing diesel-powered engines, and in that lineage are two engines that we are going to be focusing on today: the 3126B and the C7. The 3126B was released in 1998 and was eventually replaced by the C7 in 2003. At one time, each of these engines represented the top of the line for Caterpillar when it came to powering medium-duty trucks and similarly sized construction and agriculture equipment. Although the C7 is still available for purchase today, it hasn't held that top spot for the company since 2009.

When you look at these two engines, you may not notice much of a difference at first, as one is essentially an upgrade of the other. But when you get down into the details, you will see that these two have plenty of divergences.

Advertisement