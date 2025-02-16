Who Makes Harbor Freight's Torpedo Heaters & How Long Do They Last On A Single Tank?

Despite its humble beginnings and family-owned pedigree, Harbor Freight has become one of the bigger names in the realm of consumer tool sales. These days, the retail chain offers a full line of products that should meet the needs of any home improvement professional or DIY amateur alike. There are also plenty of tools available through Harbor Freight's outlets that will come in handy for anyone who spends their weekends tinkering away under the hood of a car.

If you're committed to continue tinkering in the colder months of the year, you likely conduct that business within the confines of your garage. Assuming you haven't found some alternative ways to keep your garage warm in winter, you've at least considered the possibility of some sort of space heater to do the job. And if you've eyed such options at Harbor Freight, you've likely come across its portable propane torpedo heater, which packs some solid power with an output between 30,000 and 60,000 BTU.

Said heater is manufactured by Bauer, which should be obvious given the massive Bauer logo branding on the side. Bauer is one of several big-name tool brands currently owned by Harbor Freight. If the device's current 4.6 stars out of 5 user rating on the Harbor Freight site is any indication, the manufacturer has made a space heater well in line with its reputation for making solid mid-range tools and devices, many of which can be considered legitimate must-haves for any home garage setup.

