Who Makes Harbor Freight's Torpedo Heaters & How Long Do They Last On A Single Tank?
Despite its humble beginnings and family-owned pedigree, Harbor Freight has become one of the bigger names in the realm of consumer tool sales. These days, the retail chain offers a full line of products that should meet the needs of any home improvement professional or DIY amateur alike. There are also plenty of tools available through Harbor Freight's outlets that will come in handy for anyone who spends their weekends tinkering away under the hood of a car.
If you're committed to continue tinkering in the colder months of the year, you likely conduct that business within the confines of your garage. Assuming you haven't found some alternative ways to keep your garage warm in winter, you've at least considered the possibility of some sort of space heater to do the job. And if you've eyed such options at Harbor Freight, you've likely come across its portable propane torpedo heater, which packs some solid power with an output between 30,000 and 60,000 BTU.
Said heater is manufactured by Bauer, which should be obvious given the massive Bauer logo branding on the side. Bauer is one of several big-name tool brands currently owned by Harbor Freight. If the device's current 4.6 stars out of 5 user rating on the Harbor Freight site is any indication, the manufacturer has made a space heater well in line with its reputation for making solid mid-range tools and devices, many of which can be considered legitimate must-haves for any home garage setup.
A single propane tank will deliver hours of torpedo heat
Torpedo heaters are essentially portable, forced-air heaters that are shaped like cones and blow warm air like a canon through the open end. They usually require a fuel source to function, with propane being a common choice. The added need for fuel will increase the cost of usage for the Bauer torpedo heater, but if you're okay with spending a little extra cash to keep warm, it could be an effective option that's reasonably priced at $99.99.
With all that in mind, you might next be wondering exactly how much extra money you'll need to spend on propane to keep your garage toasty in the wintertime. That will depend largely on the price of propane, which fluctuates in similar ways to gasoline depending on your location, supplier, and market need. But according to Harbor Freight's listing of Bauer's torpedo heater, a 20 lb. tank of propane should keep the heat kicking for up to 10 hours.
Given the time parameters, the question then becomes just how long you're planning to spend toiling away in the cold when the weather changes. Much will also depend on the heat settings you're using, as it's all but certain those time ratings are not based on the heater continuously pumping at 60,000 BTU. However, given the device's capability to heat a space up to 1,350 sq ft, you might not need to hit high heat too often in most average-sized garages.