What Is Jet Squawking? (And How Does It Work?)

Have you ever walked through an airport, seen the departures listings, and wondered how on earth air traffic controllers (ATCs) stay on top of everything? With 45,000 daily flights in the U.S. alone, it's a wonder that our airspace isn't as clogged as our overburdened freeways. Luckily, ATCs use a host of tactics to track, catalog, and direct commercial aircraft. One commonly discussed tool is jet squawking, which, despite its silly name, is critical to preserving the safety of our airways.

To most laymen, the term squawking conjures mental images of jets twittering through the air like a songbird. Surprisingly, the reality isn't far off. On its face, squawking is how an airplane identifies itself to air traffic controllers as it moves through the air. But under closer examination, squawking is also how jets communicate vital information, signaling everything from a lost radio connection to a Mayday scenario or hijacking.

But how does squawking work exactly? Did they really name such an important safety procedure after a parrot noise? (Spoiler alert: yes, they did.) And what happens if you squawk the wrong code? The answers may surprise you, as they include everything from World War II fighter jets to the evacuation of a small Canadian town on September 11, 2001.

