The Meaning Behind A Jet Squawking 7700
Plane emergencies have been all over the headlines in recent months, and some flyers may be worried about issues. Though flying still is a very safe method of transportation, it never hurts to know what can go wrong with a plane and how it can be prevented. One way to signal something going wrong is with a series of codes used for communication between a plane and Air Traffic Control (ATC), like Squawk 7700. Squawk codes are relayed via transponder and used for communication on flights. Each squawk code is made up of four digits between 1-7.
As for Squawk Code 7700, it is meant to indicate an emergency onboard an aircraft. This isn't specific and can mean anything from a medical emergency, technical or mechanical failure, or anything else threatening the aircraft. The code is activated by either the pilots or ATC and signals the crew on the ground as well as the crew in the air of an emergency so preparations can be made for the aircraft's arrival.
Now, before you start to panic and frenetically look for signs of Squawk 7700 being emitted on your next flight tracking website, FlightRadar24 advises not to panic. Most of the time, "the crew is using an abundance of caution and letting ATC know that they are working with an abnormal situation," the website states.
The origin of squawk code 7700
The term "squawk" comes from World War II, when basic systems were developed to allow an aircraft to identify itself to ground controllers so they'd know if it was friend or foe. Over time, this system was code-named "Parrot," with "squawk" being the term for the communication between them.
Though there are dozens of transport codes, only three squawk codes are used for emergencies and are recognized by the International Civil Aviation Organization. This includes code 7700, as well as code 7500, which is used to indicate an aircraft being hijacked, while code 7600 indicates a loss of communication between the aircraft and ATC. It should be noted that squawk codes are conveyed through a transponder and are used mostly for situations where communication is unreliable or unavailable. Even in these emergency situations, there are light signal backups to communicate basic instructions.
As a passenger, you won't really notice when a Squawk Code 7700 is sent, as it is exclusively a medium of communication between aircraft and Air Traffic Control. Nevertheless, it is good to know that even in cases when an aircraft sends such a note, it isn't necessarily a sign to worry right away.