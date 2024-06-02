The Meaning Behind A Jet Squawking 7700

Plane emergencies have been all over the headlines in recent months, and some flyers may be worried about issues. Though flying still is a very safe method of transportation, it never hurts to know what can go wrong with a plane and how it can be prevented. One way to signal something going wrong is with a series of codes used for communication between a plane and Air Traffic Control (ATC), like Squawk 7700. Squawk codes are relayed via transponder and used for communication on flights. Each squawk code is made up of four digits between 1-7.

As for Squawk Code 7700, it is meant to indicate an emergency onboard an aircraft. This isn't specific and can mean anything from a medical emergency, technical or mechanical failure, or anything else threatening the aircraft. The code is activated by either the pilots or ATC and signals the crew on the ground as well as the crew in the air of an emergency so preparations can be made for the aircraft's arrival.

Now, before you start to panic and frenetically look for signs of Squawk 7700 being emitted on your next flight tracking website, FlightRadar24 advises not to panic. Most of the time, "the crew is using an abundance of caution and letting ATC know that they are working with an abnormal situation," the website states.