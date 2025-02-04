Why Do Pilots Say 'Mayday' In An Emergency? The History Behind The Term

You've heard it before in plenty of TV shows and movies. A plane is plummeting to the ground or it loses engine power and the pilot says, "Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!" and air traffic control (ATC) immediately jumps into action because they know the aircraft is in danger. A pilot saying "Mayday" three times in succession is globally recognized as the aviation distress call. The word has its roots in the French language as it comes from the phrase "m'aider," which roughly translates to "help me." Using something like "Mayday" works better than other distress calls like "SOS" because it's unmistakable. Saying it three times is even more definitive.

The 1920s saw a rise in air traffic, which meant an internationally recognized distress signal was vital. A radio operator out of Croydon Airport in London named Frederick Stanley Mockford was tasked with devising such a phrase. Since the airport received a lot of traffic from France, he considered a French phrase and landed on m'aider. Sure, pilots could have used SOS, but the consonants could have easily been mistaken for some other similarly sounding consonant, which confuse ATC and other pilots. SOS worked for naval vessels because they communicated with Morse code.

It's essential that the pilot in trouble repeats the word as a means to limit any sort of confusion. There could be chatter on one of the emergency frequencies–121.5 MHz and 243 MHz– already responding to another Mayday, in which case ATC may have to repeat the word.

