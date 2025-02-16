Tesla Color Guide: Paint Codes, Finish Types, And How Much They Cost

If you're putting down money on a Tesla vehicle, you're going to want to have all your ducks in a row regarding what exactly you're buying. Whether that's figuring out the differences between Tesla models, what common problems you need to watch out for, or deciding if you want to buy a used Tesla, there is a lot to consider.

Advertisement

One thing you may not be thinking about, however, is the paint job. Most Tesla car models have four or six colors options available, varying in price and finish. If you picked up a used Telsa, depending on the year and make of the model, you may also have a color similar to newer models, but not exactly the same, which means a touch-up has the ability to go wrong. The way to avoid confusion is to figure out the paint code for the color. If you already have a Tesla, you can find the paint code label on the door jamb of the driver's side door. But, if you're looking to buy a new Telsa, there are some specific paint codes to look into, and you can figure out the finish and price of them easily. This is especially helpful when paint codes and names in service manuals don't line up with those on the store pages.

Advertisement