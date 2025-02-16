Tesla Color Guide: Paint Codes, Finish Types, And How Much They Cost
If you're putting down money on a Tesla vehicle, you're going to want to have all your ducks in a row regarding what exactly you're buying. Whether that's figuring out the differences between Tesla models, what common problems you need to watch out for, or deciding if you want to buy a used Tesla, there is a lot to consider.
One thing you may not be thinking about, however, is the paint job. Most Tesla car models have four or six colors options available, varying in price and finish. If you picked up a used Telsa, depending on the year and make of the model, you may also have a color similar to newer models, but not exactly the same, which means a touch-up has the ability to go wrong. The way to avoid confusion is to figure out the paint code for the color. If you already have a Tesla, you can find the paint code label on the door jamb of the driver's side door. But, if you're looking to buy a new Telsa, there are some specific paint codes to look into, and you can figure out the finish and price of them easily. This is especially helpful when paint codes and names in service manuals don't line up with those on the store pages.
White and black Telsa body colors and codes
White and black are classic car colors, and when it comes to Teslas, the choices for these two tones are straightforward. For white, Pearl White (sometimes called Pearl White Multi-Coat) is available, with the paint code of PPSW. This colorway has a tricoat metallic finish and is available for the New Model Y at no additional cost, $1,000 extra for the Model 3 and Model Y, and $1,500 extra for the Model S and Model X. If you prefer black, you can look at Base Black or Solid Black, which both have the code of PBSB and comes with a solid finish. For this color, you'll need to pay an additional $1,000 if you're looking at the Model 3 or $1,500 if you're looking at the Model S, Model Y, or Model X.
While these are the only two paint codes available in Tesla's store, service manuals mention two additional paint options. The Model S and Model X service manuals mention Base White, code PBCW with a solid finish, and Obsidian Black, code PMBL with a metallic finish. It's unclear if these colors have been phased out (which is normally noted in the service manuals) or if these might be colors that will be available in the future.
Gray and silver Telsa body colors and codes
There are quite a few gray and silver paint styles and codes. Let's start with the gray used for the Cybertruck. Called Shield Black, this is the only paint color currently available for the Cybertruck and it comes at no extra cost. Shield Black's paint code is NUE-286E and it has a solid finish. The other gray paint used for Tesla vehicles goes by a few different names — Gray, Steel Gray, and Midnight Silver Metallic — but they all have the same paint code of PMNG. This paint code has a metallic finish can be considered one of the "standard" colors of many Telsa models. PMNG is available for the Model S, Model 3, Model Y, New Model Y, and Model X at no additional cost.
For silver colorways, three types of paint are available, mostly exclusive to specific models. Quicksilver is a paint with tricoat metallic finish that's free with the New Model Y, but costs $2,000 on the original Model Y. Its paint code is PN00. Lunar Silver, with the paint code PN02, is available for an additional $2,500 on the Model S and Model X and has a metallic finish. Finally, there is the Model 3's Silver Metallic. It has a different paint code than the Midnight Silver Metallic mentioned above — this one, for the Model 3, is PMSS. To clarify, the paint with the code PMNG for the Model 3 is called Midnight Silver Metallic, so there is a differentiation between the two in the service manual. This version of Silver Metallic is an extra $2,000, and, as the name implies, comes with a metallic finish.
Red Telsa body colors and codes
Getting into red Telsa paint colors — and things suddenly get complicated. There are a variety of paint codes mentioned throughout various service manuals, but currently, only two are available at Telsa's store. The first, Ultra Red, has a tricoat metallic finish and the code PR01. It's available for an additional $2,500 on the Model S and Model X. The other, called Red Multi-Coat in the Model Y and Model 3 service manuals, also has a tricoat metallic finish and the paint code of PPMR. The distinction between what's stated in the manual is important, because on the New Model Y, Model Y, and Model 3 store pages, the color is listed as Ultra Red, despite the different paint codes. The red color seems the same between all five Tesla models on the store page, but there's no guarantee they actually are, especially given the images on the store pages aren't photographs. Red Multi-Coat is available on the New Model Y at no additional cost, and an extra $2,000 on the Model Y and Model 3. Also of note is that the Model X service manual mentions both the PR01 and PPMR paint codes, but with only Ultra Red available on the store page.
That isn't the end of the confusion, however, as there are two more red paint codes mentioned, although they are unavailable in the Tesla store. The first, Signature Red, which has tricoat metallic finish and a code of PPSR, is only mentioned in Model X service manual. The second is mentioned in the Model Y service manual — Midnight Cherry Red, code PR00, with a quadcoat metallic finish. It's unclear if these are phased out, available elsewhere, or are future colorways.
Blue Telsa body colors and codes
Unlike the red colorways, figuring out the code for blue paints on Telsa vehicles is very simple. Despite the three different names — Blue, Deep Blue Metallix, and Ocean Blue — they all have the same paint code of PPSB and have a metallic finish. It's available for the Model 3 and Model Y for an additional $1,000, and an additional $1,500 on the Model S and Model X. Blue, along with Solid Black, are the two colorways missing from the New Model Y's lineup that the original Model Y has.
There is one additional blue paint code, but it's clearly marked as a phased-out colorway. PMMB is listed in the Model S service guide as Blue (2012-2015), and also has a metallic finish. While this isn't helpful for anyone shopping for a new Tesla model, those with an older model might need this code if they need the paint touched up.
Tesla wheel and wheel cover colors and codes
The wheels and wheel covers of Telsa vehicles also have paint codes assigned to them, which can be helpful to know if you need a touch-up. Gunpowder (WPB-82422E) is available on the Model S's Arachnid wheel, the Model 3's Uberturbine wheel, and the Model X's Cyberstream wheel cover and Turbine wheel. Magneto Metallic (WPB-82042) is only available on the Model S's Cardenio wheel. High Gloss Black (3051-025) and Cinder Grey (3051-03) are the two colors used for the Model S's Tempest wheel cover.
Sonic Silver has two paint codes. The first, WPB-8838-2, is on the Gemini wheel on the Model 3, and the Apollo wheel on the Model Y and New Model Y. The second, 2934-091, is one of the two colors for the Gemini wheel cover (Model 3) and Apollo/Gemini wheel cover (Model Y and New Model Y). The other color for these wheel covers is Sonic Carbon (2934-110). Armor Black (WPB-4239) is for the Induction wheel on the Model Y and New Model Y, and finally, Stealth Black (NEU-208E) is the color name and code for both the wheels and wheel covers of the Cybertruck.