S63 Vs. N63 Engines: What Are The Key Differences?

The S63 and the N63 are 4.4-liter V8 engines made by BMW and installed into its vehicles. While these two V8 engines have several similarities, they also have significant differences. Let's start with the similarities. The S63 and the N63 have the same bore, stroke, cam profiles, valve diameters, and compression ratio. Both engines are also made of the same aluminum-silicon alloy.

The N63 engine was developed before the S63 came onto the scene. It first appeared in the 2008 BMW X6 50i. The N63 was a groundbreaking design as it was the first engine to have a "hot-vee" setup, which placed the exhaust manifold and turbos in the valley between the V8's cylinder banks. It also featured direct injection and twin turbochargers. Primary benefits of the hot-vee design were quicker turbo response, as well as less room being required under the hood to fit the engine. Initial output of the N63 engine was 402 horsepower.

The S63 came along two years later as a variant of the N63 engine. It was intended for BMW's M cars and was first used to power the 2010 BMW X5M and X6M. As a high-performance version of the N63, the S63 had some significant design differences that made it more suitable for such an extreme mission. The S63's initial output upon its debut was 547 horsepower, a major boost over the N63's original 402 horsepower.

