What Metal Shavings In Your Oil Could Mean (And Is It Concerning)

Engines are complex mechanical wonders that, for the most part, work uncomplainingly for years. However, a little TLC goes a long way to ensuring that happens. To minimize the risk of metal shavings appearing in your oil, this TLC takes the form of regular maintenance. Specifically, regular oil and filter changes that adhere to the manufacturer's recommendations. Also, remember to check that the correct grade of oil is always used. In between these services, it's good practice to keep an eye on your oil levels. Low oil levels can quickly damage an engine. The dipstick is an important ally here and is worth checking regularly. Other signs of low engine oil levels include excessive rattling or knocking sounds, billowing exhaust smoke, oil warning lights, and sluggish acceleration.

Advertisement

While these measures will help to minimize the risk, they can't completely negate it. If you do notice signs of an excessive metal presence in your oil, then immediate action is necessary. The earlier such circumstances can be addressed, the less chance there is of severe damage occurring. A visit to a professional mechanic is highly recommended, they will be able to diagnose where the problem lies and recommend what repairs or parts are needed.

In short, a little metal found in engine oil is normal, it's when there are noticeable metal shavings present when the problem is concerning. Finally, it's also worth noting that metal shavings can appear in other systems like the transmission and power steering system, so it's also worth keeping an eye on these as well.

Advertisement