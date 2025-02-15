Why Do Semi Trucks Have A Bar On The Back?

While driving behind a semi-truck, you've probably noticed a long bar going across the bottom, usually sporting red and white stripes. These are officially called underride guards, which became required by law in 1998 in hopes of preventing fatal car crashes. Underride guards are meant to help block vehicles from sliding underneath the truck trailer in a rear-end collision. Truck trailers don't have bumpers and are 48 inches off the ground, meaning the average sedan is able to wedge underneath in the event of an impact.

Unfortunately, in the early 2010s, the Insurance Institute For Highway Safety, an agency that evaluates the safety of vehicles, including trucks and semi-trucks, found that most underride guards were not preventing fatal crashes — particularly if the driver were to hit the back of the semi-truck partially head-on – since many were not manufactured to be strong enough to withstand even a crash at 35 miles per hour. In 2015, the amount of vehicle occupants killed when crashing into the back of a semi-truck had increased by 39% from 2011 — although they were unable to pinpoint exactly how many fatalities were from underriding specifically. In 2017, the Insurance Institute For Highway Safety awarded five manufacturers for improving on their underride guards as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration continues to require increased strength and even contemplate the implementation of side guards.

