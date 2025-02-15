Every New Nissan SUV For 2025, Ranked By Price

SUVs continue to be the most popular choice for people looking to purchase a new vehicle. Of the top 25 best-selling vehicles in the United States in 2024,14 of them were SUVs. These ranged from compact crossovers to full-size SUVs, and it is easy to understand why. They check off every box when it comes to size, comfort, and efficiency, satisfying both the solo driver and those with a large family. Because of this demand, certain car manufacturers have greatly expanded their SUV lineups.

One of these manufacturers is the Japanese automaker Nissan. In the United States, Nissan is offering six different SUV models for the 2025 model year. Its flagship model is the Nissan Rogue, which cracked the top ten on that best-selling vehicles list, but the company's versatility in its SUV offerings is rather impressive. Whether you are looking for something large or something small, something gas-powered or something electric, Nissan is able to cater to all your SUV needs.

It is also able to appeal to people who are on a variety of different budgets. Buying a new vehicle is a costly endeavor, and Nissan's vast lineup means that the company has something for anyone's specific financial circumstances. Here, we are going to look at the six different Nissan SUVs available for 2025 and see what they could cost you. More importantly, you will see what you can get for that cost.

