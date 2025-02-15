Every New Nissan SUV For 2025, Ranked By Price
SUVs continue to be the most popular choice for people looking to purchase a new vehicle. Of the top 25 best-selling vehicles in the United States in 2024,14 of them were SUVs. These ranged from compact crossovers to full-size SUVs, and it is easy to understand why. They check off every box when it comes to size, comfort, and efficiency, satisfying both the solo driver and those with a large family. Because of this demand, certain car manufacturers have greatly expanded their SUV lineups.
One of these manufacturers is the Japanese automaker Nissan. In the United States, Nissan is offering six different SUV models for the 2025 model year. Its flagship model is the Nissan Rogue, which cracked the top ten on that best-selling vehicles list, but the company's versatility in its SUV offerings is rather impressive. Whether you are looking for something large or something small, something gas-powered or something electric, Nissan is able to cater to all your SUV needs.
It is also able to appeal to people who are on a variety of different budgets. Buying a new vehicle is a costly endeavor, and Nissan's vast lineup means that the company has something for anyone's specific financial circumstances. Here, we are going to look at the six different Nissan SUVs available for 2025 and see what they could cost you. More importantly, you will see what you can get for that cost.
Nissan Kicks
At the very bottom of the totem pole is the company's smallest SUV, the 2025 Nissan Kicks. This SUV first debuted for the 2018 model year, and while it hasn't exactly become a sales phenomenon, averaging roughly 50,000 units per year over the last two years, it is a great option for those who want a compact SUV at a fairly low price.
Drivers surveyed by J.D. Power have given the SUV an overall average rating of 82 out of 100, along with a quality and reliability average of 83. While these numbers don't exactly reach the highest highs of other SUVs in its class like the Buick Envista or Subaru CrossTrek, they are still within the same ballpark.
For the 2025 Nissan Kicks, you are looking at a starting price of $21,830. This would be for the Kicks' S trim level, which is its most basic. Of course, no one is actually getting a brand new model at that price, either because of what options your local dealership has on the lot or what you choose to build on the Nissan website to order. The cheapest option at this writer's local Nissan dealership is $23,655, and the S models go all the way up to $25,245.
If what the S offers isn't enough for you, the Nissan Kicks has two more trim offerings. The mid-tier Kicks SV has a starting price of $23,680, and the upper-tier SR starts at $26,180. In practice, you will more than likely be paying a couple thousand dollars more than these prices too. Still, these are not awful prices for a well-liked SUV.
Nissan Rogue
The next step up in price is the company's best-selling vehicle, regardless if it is an SUV or not. That would be the Nissan Rogue. This model has been around quite a bit longer than the Kicks, going back to the 2008 model year, and it has established itself as a decently reliable model for a moderate price.
The current 2025 model has an 81 out of 100 road test average from drivers surveyed by Consumer Reports. However, its reliability score of 61 is a significant step back from the incredible 95 average of the 2024 model.
With the Rogue, we move up in size into the midsize crossover realm, giving you more room inside the cabin than the aforementioned Kicks. With this upgrade in size, you also see an increase in price. Nissan lists the starting price of the SUV at $29,230, although you are probably going to be paying over $31,000 for this car which is currently the least expensive option at this writer's local dealership.
Like the Kicks, the S trim is the most basic model, but there are four other trims to select from as well: SV, Rock Creek, SL, and Platinum. Each of those trims gets more expensive, with the Platinum trim starting out at $39,520. Once again, you are probably looking at something over $42,000 for that trim when you actually get to your dealership. Across these five total trims, you are going to get a wide range in luxury and performance, so for a price, you can basically get a Rogue tailored to whatever you want it to be.
Nissan Pathfinder
While the Nissan Rogue and Kicks do have some good size to them as SUVs, there are some people who simply need a third row of seats, either because of having a large family or being tasked with shuttling the friends of their children around quite often. For the people who need seven or eight seats in their vehicle, the least expensive option that Nissan has for you is the Nissan Pathfinder, an SUV mainstay of the company since the mid-1980s.
Since its most recent generation began with the 2022 model year, the Pathfinder has seen improvement in what drivers think about the vehicle, with every year receiving either an 81 or 82 out of 100 overall average score from J.D. Power. This includes the new 2025 model.
Like the Rogue, the Pathfinder comes with five different trim options. The base level S trim has a listed starting price of $37,070, though the actual least expensive option available at this writer's dealership is $38,930. The other trims — SV, SL, Rock Creek, and Platinum — have starting prices that range from $40,060 for the SV to $49,810 for the Platinum. At the same dealership, the lowest prices for these trims are $42,275 and $53,030, respectively.
The price hike from the Rogue to the Pathfinder is pretty significant, especially when you look at each respective Platinum trim. However, that disparity is just something you have to contend with paying if you need the extra seating.
Nissan Ariya
The next price hike is far less dramatic than the ones between all of the previously mentioned models. The reason is that there is a trade-off between the Pathfinder and the next model on the list, the Nissan Ariya. Unlike the Pathfinder, this model goes back to having just two rows of seats that can seat up to five passengers. You would think that would make it less expensive, but the catch is that the Ariya is an electric vehicle, which boosts the price back up over that of the Pathfinder. For the 2025 model year, the Ariya is just one of two EVs that Nissan offers and is the sole SUV in that category, which limits your options if you prefer electric to gas.
The 2025 Nissan Ariya has a listed starting price of $39,770, which isn't too much higher than the base-level Pathfinder. For a more accurate price, the cheapest a dealership sells an Ariya in the United States is $41,160.
There are five different trims available for the Ariya, but they take on a different name structure than the trims we have discussed previously. The baseline model is called the Engage, and from there — in order of least to most expensive — you get the Evolve+, Engage+, Platinum+, and Platinum+ with 20-inch wheels. Even though they are technically separate trims, those last two Platinum+ models do have the same starting price of $54,370.
The Ariya is not as plentiful a vehicle as the other SUVs on this list. Therefore, scarcity may cause you to be paying more at your local dealership than you might expect.
Nissan Murano
For the most part, the reason we have seen increases in price for the Nissan SUVs has been due to size. That is not always the case, though. Sometimes it's because it's an electric vehicle like the Ariya, and other times, it is because we see a concerted effort by the company to make a more luxurious, stylish vehicle. This is where the 2025 Nissan Murano comes into play. While it is a bit bigger than the Nissan Rogue when it comes to the company's mid-size crossover SUVs, it is things like the improved technology and turbocharged engine that make this the second most expensive SUV of the lineup.
As a starting price, Nissan has the Murano listed at $40,470 for the base SV model. While that doesn't seem too bad, things change when you look at the actual national inventory for the Murano, as there are no SV models currently available as of this writing. Instead, you would need to get the mid-tier Murano SL, which has a starting price of $46,560 but a practical starting price of $48,715 on the lot. If you want something less expensive than that, you will probably have to go through the actual build process of the Murano SV and wait for it to be done. If you don't mind paying more, there is the highest trim level of the three available, the Platinum. That has a starting price of $49,600, which goes up to a $52,300 starting price at this writer's local dealership. That original starting price for the Murano is technically accurate, but the chances of you being able to pay that little are slim to none.
Nissan Armada
For the final entry on this list, we arrive at the largest SUV model in Nissan's lineup. The 2025 Nissan Armada is the only true full-size SUV that the company produces. Yes, the Pathfinder does feature a third row of seats as well, but that is still a mid-size crossover in size. The Armada stands alone, and it is not just its size that makes it the most expensive model. Like the Murano, this is also what you would classify as a luxury SUV and it features all of the top-of-the-line technology and performance you would expect from a vehicle of that caliber. Consequently, a brand-new Armada is going to cost you a significant chunk of change if you want to drive it off the lot.
The official starting price for a 2025 Armada is $56,520. The gap between this and the Murano's starting price is by far the biggest between any two models on this list. However, the gap between that listed starting price and the actual lot price currently offered in Nissan's inventory, which is $57,965, is less than normal. This is, of course, for the Armada SV, which is basic tier. There are four more trims to select with the SL, Platinum, PRO-4X, and Platinum Reserve, and if you want to get yourself one from that top-level trim, the listed starting price is a whopping $76,990. At its most basic, the 2025 Nissan Armada already costs more than the most decorated Murano. At its top tier, it is in its own stratosphere of price.