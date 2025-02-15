From the convenience of turning on the lights with a simple voice command to setting up an automated lighting schedule, it's easy to see why smart bulbs have become so popular in recent years. Smart bulbs do exactly what smart devices have promised to do: make our lives easier. The convenience of smart bulbs is hard to overstate; coming home after a long day at work to the warm glow of your lights already turned on or telling Google or Alexa to dim the living room lights as you sink into your couch before streaming a TV show — no need to get up and do it yourself — is the stuff of dreams. As a bonus, you may even think your smart bulbs are energy efficient, saving you money while contributing to a greener environment.

While it's indisputable that smart bulbs consume less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs, now that America has banned incandescent bulbs and more and more consumers are using LED bulbs, regardless of whether they're smart or not, a new question has come to the forefront: Do smart bulbs use more electricity than regular LED bulbs? As counterintuitive as it may seem, the answer is yes: Smart bulbs do use slightly more energy than regular LED bulbs. However, for many people, the difference in consumption is so small it probably won't be enough to convince them to give up the convenience of smart lighting.