Diesel + Tech: How The US Army's Next-Gen Hybrid Tactical Vehicle Brings The Power

The U.S. Army is looking to acquire a new light reconnaissance vehicle and is embracing hybrid technology to bring it to the battlefield. The new vehicle developed by GM Defense is the Next-Generation Tactical Vehicle – Hybrid (NGTV-H), and it began operational testing with the 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division in Hohenfels, Germany, during the Combined Resolve 25-1 annual exercise in January 2025. The goal is to put the NGTV-H through its paces by soldiers in the field instead of in pre-set testing environments.

The NGTV-H isn't being tapped as a replacement for the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), which has been around since 1985. Instead, the NGTV-H will function as a nearly silent, low thermal signature, light vehicle used primarily for reconnaissance in austere locations. The new vehicle is based on the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD ZR2 platform but with some tweaks. Most notably, it has two electric motors, one on each axle, and it boasts a 204 hp 2.8L Duramax turbo-diesel engine that's paired with a 12-module advanced battery pack and a 15-gallon tank.

Additionally, the NGTV-H is JP8-compatible, making it easy to operate around other military hardware. JP8 is a kerosene-based jet fuel, but it can be used in diesel engines, making its use in wheeled vehicles more convenient for deployed forces. Since NGTV-H was first announced, the public hasn't gotten much information about its capabilities. Fortunately, some data has been released about its specifications and characteristics as the 10th Mountain Division puts it through testing to ensure it stands up to the unique requirements of the U.S. Army.

