Diesel + Tech: How The US Army's Next-Gen Hybrid Tactical Vehicle Brings The Power
The U.S. Army is looking to acquire a new light reconnaissance vehicle and is embracing hybrid technology to bring it to the battlefield. The new vehicle developed by GM Defense is the Next-Generation Tactical Vehicle – Hybrid (NGTV-H), and it began operational testing with the 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division in Hohenfels, Germany, during the Combined Resolve 25-1 annual exercise in January 2025. The goal is to put the NGTV-H through its paces by soldiers in the field instead of in pre-set testing environments.
The NGTV-H isn't being tapped as a replacement for the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), which has been around since 1985. Instead, the NGTV-H will function as a nearly silent, low thermal signature, light vehicle used primarily for reconnaissance in austere locations. The new vehicle is based on the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD ZR2 platform but with some tweaks. Most notably, it has two electric motors, one on each axle, and it boasts a 204 hp 2.8L Duramax turbo-diesel engine that's paired with a 12-module advanced battery pack and a 15-gallon tank.
Additionally, the NGTV-H is JP8-compatible, making it easy to operate around other military hardware. JP8 is a kerosene-based jet fuel, but it can be used in diesel engines, making its use in wheeled vehicles more convenient for deployed forces. Since NGTV-H was first announced, the public hasn't gotten much information about its capabilities. Fortunately, some data has been released about its specifications and characteristics as the 10th Mountain Division puts it through testing to ensure it stands up to the unique requirements of the U.S. Army.
The stealth factor
To make the NGTV-H stealthy, it has to be incredibly quiet with a low heat signature. That's where hybrid technology comes into play. When operating entirely on battery power, the NGTV-H is almost silent. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Chavez said of its noise, "This thing is completely silent. You wouldn't know; I've tested it just creeping up on people," adding that he could sneak up on other soldiers and surprise them as they didn't hear it coming.
The driver can literally flip a switch and turn off the diesel engine to drive the two electric motors entirely from the batteries. When fully charged, the battery bank produces roughly 300 kilowatt hours of electricity. A gallon of JP8 packs about 39.5 kilowatt hours of electricity. If you look at the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD ZR2's combined mpg rating of 21 mpg and use it as a base, the NGTV-H could have a range of around 315 miles on a full tank with an additional range to fully drain the batteries.
Granted, this doesn't factor in the vehicle's weight under additional armor or driving conditions. The NGTV-H also functions as a mobile power bank, so it can be used to top off the batteries of other systems. This is an important capability because, as Defense News explained, a platoon went from carrying 48 lbs. of batteries during operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm to carrying 1,200 lbs. of batteries today. Adding a mobile charging capability extends the functionality of the NGTV-H, making it a potentially vital piece of equipment.