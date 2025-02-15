Old-School Microsoft Office Features You Can Still Use (Without Downloading Anything)

Life was different in the '90s. The internet was slow, noisy, and tied up your landline, so we made our own entertainment, sometimes by creating garish graphics in Microsoft Office when we were supposed to be working or studying. Microsoft 95 gave us all kinds of options to explore our artistic ideas, and almost overnight, handwritten signs across offices and schoolrooms everywhere were replaced by needlessly elaborate signs in mindboggling colors, with ice-cream-themed borders, wingding symbols, and a ubiquitous ClipArt guy who always looked worried about life.

Many Microsoft features from the 1990s have fallen by the wayside, like Clippy, the Microsoft Office Assistant who first popped up to give unwanted advice in 1997. His reign of annoyance was brought to an end in 2001, and his legacy only lives on as Word's paperclip emoji. Similarly, clip art in Word docs is not what it was. Microsoft retired its collection of familiar illustrations in 2014. There's still an "insert stock images option," but it doesn't work if you're not connected to the internet.

There are a whole host of genuinely useful features that have been available in Office since the early days, but we're not interested in those. We're looking at the useless, artsy stuff that made '90s kids feel like graphic designers. So whether you remember the old times or are just curious about how people used to amuse themselves before Snapchat and ChatGPT, here are some old-school features you can still use in today's Microsoft 365 apps.

