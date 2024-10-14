10 Important Features You Might Not Be Using In Microsoft Excel

Many people working in the corporate world need at least a passing familiarity with Microsoft Excel. Maybe you only indicated that you're skilled with Excel on your resume because it feels like one of those things you need to put. However, the day may come when you actually need to create a spreadsheet, and that's when you'll really need to learn the ins and outs of the software.

Microsoft Excel is actually easy enough to get started. However, inputting data manually, one cell at a time, can become tedious, and you don't want your boss to realize you don't know the first thing of using Excel. There are some helpful Microsoft Excel shortcuts, such as knowing what keys allow you to copy and paste and highlighting certain cells to make the data pop more. Those alone should be enough to get the ball rolling, but you can take your Excel knowledge to the next level by knowing about some often underutilized features.

With these features, you may realize using Excel has myriad other applications outside of your workplace. You may even find it so enjoyable that you use it to budget your finances or create fun graphs to amuse yourself. Some of these features are fairly new, so get on the ground floor and go from a novice to an expert in using Microsoft Excel.

