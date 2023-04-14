How To Find And Remove Duplicates In Microsoft Excel Or Google Sheets

Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets, two leading spreadsheet applications, offer many features to help users work efficiently with their data. One shared challenge spreadsheet that users face is duplicate entries, which can lead to inaccurate results, skewed analyses, and erroneous conclusions. This can be an instant dealbreaker for school and work projects.

These errors can emerge from various situations, such as inaccuracies in data input, merging multiple data sources, or incorporating information from external systems. These repetitions can compromise your data's quality, inflate storage requirements, and detrimentally affect the validity of your work. For instance, duplicate entries can artificially inflate specific data points' frequency, skewing averages, percentages, and other statistical measures. Additionally, duplicates can cause inconsistencies between related data sets, rendering your analyses unreliable.

Whether you are a seasoned spreadsheet expert or a novice user looking to improve your data management skills, it is crucial to know how to remove duplicate entries and why you should. Fortunately, both programs offer built-in solutions to quickly fix these errors and get you back to perfecting your data.