What Are Motorcycle No-Chase Laws And Why Are They Important?

At the core of many road rules and regulations is safety, of course. For motorcycles specifically, these rules and regulations are even more crucial. It doesn't matter if you're riding the coolest Honda ever made or one of Indian's brand-new Sport Chiefs as you cruise down the highway: Following these rules will ensure a smooth experience for everyone on the road, including you. For no-chase laws, officers assess safer alternatives to pursuits, such as using their vehicles to block the road or employing aircraft like helicopters to monitor the individual of interest instead of actively chasing them.

What most people don't realize is that police pursuits are more akin to chess than checkers. Every decision made in the heat of the moment is crucial, especially since lives are at stake. Suppose an officer successfully arrests someone who has fled with a stolen motorcycle: The pursuit was chaotic, resulting in the destruction of public property and the suspect suffering an injury. The case will have to be reviewed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, where the officer will need to justify their actions.

What if a chase leads to more than just property damage or injuries? What if it weaves through neighborhoods where children are playing, and they get caught in the pursuit? Every choice made by an officer will require an explanation later on, whether before a superior or in a courtroom. This is why no-chase policies are essential; they offer a framework for decision-making in critical moments. However, they do much more than that.

