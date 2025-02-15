How To Remove Backgrounds With Adobe Express In A Few Simple Steps

Whether you want to create a fun WhatsApp sticker or need to isolate an image's subject for a professional marketing campaign, there are many reasons why you might need to remove an image's background. While it's likely that Photoshop has been recommended, what if your editing skills are subpar? Or you don't have a laptop on hand? Or you simply don't have access to Photoshop? That's where Adobe Express — an all-in-one editing tool, owned by Adobe, the very same company behind Photoshop — comes in. What makes Express stand out from its competition is its intuitive, easy-to-use interface and the fact that there is a free version available to use.

In 2023, Adobe Express hopped onto the AI bandwagon, and introduced several AI-powered editing features, like Generative Fill and Text to Template, designed to make editing faster and easier for users, regardless of their skill level. One of these AI features allows you to remove an image's background in seconds.

The best part is that the "Remove background" feature is currently available for free to all users, regardless of whether you have a premium account or not. To get started, if you don't already have the Adobe Express mobile app installed, download it on your Android or iPhone. If you're editing on a Windows or MacBook, you can either visit the Adobe Express website or install the app from the Microsoft App Store (Windows only).

