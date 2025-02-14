7 Of The Most Powerful Ford Crate Engines, Ranked By Horsepower

Ford is no stranger to producing powerful engines. From the heyday of the muscle car to the racetrack to the Special Vehicles Team to today's Ford Performance division, the company has carved out a part of its legacy to create some hulking engines that will power some of the fastest race cars and the toughest trucks. For its performance vehicles, Ford is no stranger to crate engines. These are engines that come fully assembled when you purchase them and are ready to be dropped under the hood of the car of your choice. Ford Performance produces dozens of these engines, the vast majority of which are V8s, that you can purchase right now for your own truck or hot rod or custom build.

Because Ford produces so many, you may just want to get down to brass tacks and know exactly which of them are the most powerful. There are times where two engines have the same displacement volume, but the actual power they are able to generate is quite a bit different from each other. With this piece, we are going to run down seven of the most powerful crate engines you can get from Ford Performance. These ratings come down strictly to horsepower. Yes, many things affect the power and speed of your vehicle beyond the horsepower of your engine, but as a baseline, horsepower ratings are a great way to get a ballpark estimate of what you can expect to feel when you get behind the wheel of your car. It should be noted that all of these engines are meant for competition use and not for public roads.

