Motorcycle Handlebar Muffs: The Pros And Cons Of Using Them While You Ride
Imagine you're cruising down an open road on a crisp winter morning. The view is breathtaking, but there's a problem — you can't feel your fingers. Even with the very thick gloves you have on, the biting wind sneaks through somehow, numbing your hands and making it hard to grip your motorcycle's handlebars. This is where handlebar muffs come in. They are like cozy gloves for your motorcycle's handlebars, designed to fit over them and help keep your hands warm and dry when you're riding.
Among the essential motorcycle accessories for cold-weather riding, bar muffs offer a simple yet relatively effective way to combat freezing temperatures. But while they might seem like a winter rider's dream, they're not without their drawbacks. So in this article, we'll explore the pros and cons of handlebar muffs to help you decide if they're right for you. Whether you're a daily commuter or someone who rides mostly on weekends, understanding these details can make all the difference on your next winter ride.
Pros of using handlebar muffs while you ride
The best motorcycle handlebar muffs provide exceptional warmth. Made from durable, weather-resistant materials, such as neoprene, polyester, or nylon, they create a microclimate around the hands, trapping body heat more effectively than gloves alone. They don't just cover your hands, but also the controls, so they minimize heat loss and keep your fingers nimble throughout the ride. Traditional gloves can become waterlogged in wet conditions, reducing grip and comfort. Handlebar muffs, however, add a barrier against rain and snow, keeping your hands dry and your grip firm.
Unlike heated gloves that require charging or batteries to generate heat, muffs passively insulate without additional power sources. You can pair them with gloves for maximum warmth in extreme weather conditions, or decide to go barehanded in milder weather. In addition, you can use them on various types of motorcycles, scooters, and even electric bikes – they're that versatile. Most handlebar muffs feature drawstrings, Velcro strips, or buckles for a secure fit, making them relatively easy to install and remove as needed. This can be particularly helpful if you need to remove your hands from the handlebars for quick tasks like adjusting your helmet or signaling.
Cons of using handlebar muffs while you ride
Before you rush to get a pair for your motorcycle, let's talk about the downsides. One area of concern is that muffs enclose the grips, requiring riders to insert their hands into a fixed opening. This design could delay quick hand movements essential in emergencies such as braking. Then there's the possible challenge of accessing your handlebar controls. If you rely on handlebar buttons for things like your horn, indicators, or even GPS toggles, muffs can get in the way. You might find yourself awkwardly feeling around for controls you'd usually hit without a second thought. It's like texting while wearing mittens — doable, but not very smooth. This issue becomes more pronounced at night or in low-light conditions when visual confirmation of button placement is more difficult.
At higher speeds? That's where some muffs fall apart — not literally, but they can start flapping in the wind if not properly secured. This isn't just uncomfortable; it can be downright distracting. In some cases, poorly designed muffs might even shift, messing with your throttle or brake access. Not exactly the kind of surprise you want at 65 or 70 mile per hour.
So, are handlebar muffs the ultimate cold-weather hack? The answer, as with most things motorcycle-related, is: it depends. If warmth and weather protection are your top priorities, handlebar muffs are hard to beat. However, before purchasing, make sure you select high-quality muffs that fit your bike's handlebars, without blocking levers or switches. Also, get muffs with transparent windows for better visibility of your hands and controls, especially in darker conditions. For optimal protection and comfort, you should consider using handlebar muffs with other heated motorcycle gear for winter rides.