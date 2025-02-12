Motorcycle Handlebar Muffs: The Pros And Cons Of Using Them While You Ride

Before you rush to get a pair for your motorcycle, let's talk about the downsides. One area of concern is that muffs enclose the grips, requiring riders to insert their hands into a fixed opening. This design could delay quick hand movements essential in emergencies such as braking. Then there's the possible challenge of accessing your handlebar controls. If you rely on handlebar buttons for things like your horn, indicators, or even GPS toggles, muffs can get in the way. You might find yourself awkwardly feeling around for controls you'd usually hit without a second thought. It's like texting while wearing mittens — doable, but not very smooth. This issue becomes more pronounced at night or in low-light conditions when visual confirmation of button placement is more difficult.

Advertisement

At higher speeds? That's where some muffs fall apart — not literally, but they can start flapping in the wind if not properly secured. This isn't just uncomfortable; it can be downright distracting. In some cases, poorly designed muffs might even shift, messing with your throttle or brake access. Not exactly the kind of surprise you want at 65 or 70 mile per hour.

So, are handlebar muffs the ultimate cold-weather hack? The answer, as with most things motorcycle-related, is: it depends. If warmth and weather protection are your top priorities, handlebar muffs are hard to beat. However, before purchasing, make sure you select high-quality muffs that fit your bike's handlebars, without blocking levers or switches. Also, get muffs with transparent windows for better visibility of your hands and controls, especially in darker conditions. For optimal protection and comfort, you should consider using handlebar muffs with other heated motorcycle gear for winter rides.

Advertisement