Common Problems With Kohler Engines (According To Owners)

Kohler is an American company with a rich history, going all the way back to 1873. Founded in Wisconsin, it got its start with farming equipment and bathroom accessories before starting a division for industrial engines, offering the first automatic residential backup generator in 1920. Throughout the decades, Kohler has been a reliable presence across the American landscape. But it seems things have changed.

Kohler used to be a respectable marque with solid engines that could take punishment. For many of its products, it seems Kohler is now cutting corners, targeting the budget end of the market with cheap consumable products using flimsy components made by the lowest bidder. In 2007, Kohler began a joint venture in China to build small gasoline engines in Asia instead of the United States. The once great American marque is now a generic multinational corporation, with parts and design outsourced to countries with cheap labor.

For the uninitiated, Kohler engines are fitted to a large variety of products from different brands, such as lawnmowers from Cub Cadet, Toro, and John Deere, as well as generators, wood chippers, water pumps, and more. For combustion engine devices, the most attention online is given to lawnmowers, so we'll start there and then cover other products with Kohler engines. Note that in September 2024, Kohler Engines and Kohler Energy officially rebranded to Rehlko (an anagram of Kohler) after being acquired by global investment firm, Platinum Equity. For the sake of simplicity, we will continue to refer Rehlko as Kohler throughout the article.

