The Biggest Powertrain Recalls In Recent History

It says something about the seriousness of a recall when the NHTSA warns that affected vehicles should not be driven. The 2014 iteration of the Ford F-150 range is one such case. with the NHTSA listing accompanied by the warning–"URGENT: DO NOT DRIVE THIS VEHICLE" in bold text. It goes on to say that if your vehicle is part of the recall, then Ford has recommended that you stop driving this vehicle immediately. The recall was issued on June 17, 2024, and was triggered by a powertrain fault that can cause the vehicle to downshift into first gear unexpectedly. When this happens it can cause the rear tires to slide until the truck has slowed down, which increases the risk of a crash. Aside from personal danger, such an abrupt shift isn't going to do the engine or gearbox any favors.

The problem is caused by a loss of signal between the powertrain control module and the transmission output shaft speed (OSS) sensor. The OSS sensor is the culprit, as it can develop an intermittent fault. If this happens the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) believes the vehicle is moving slowly and downshifts to first gear. The fix involves updating the PCM software to prevent this from happening when the OSS sensor is faulty. As part of the solution, dealers will also run diagnostics on vehicle transmission to determine if any damage has been caused and to perform repairs if required.