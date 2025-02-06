The OM System OM-3's Old-School Style Hides Some All New Modern Features

OM System announced its new retro-inspired Micro 4/3 OM-3 mirrorless camera today, and I had the opportunity to take it out into the field to snap some photos with it in preparation for an upcoming full review. With the recent popularity of retro-styled mirrorless cameras, such as the Nikon Zf and Fujifilm X100IV, the OM-3 could offer some advantages as a highly compact M4/3 option.

Right out of the gate, I found myself appreciating the slim profile of the OM-3, as well as how lightweight it is at around 400 grams before lenses. I'm used to carrying heavy full frame gear most of the time, but even with a lens attached, the OM-3 weighs less than most of the full frame lenses I'm accustomed to. I was able to have it with me while I did the morning farm chores and snap photos of the goats, something which would be awkward with a larger setup. Despite its slim profile, I found it to be surprisingly comfortable to hold, and I like the feel of the grip.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

The materials and overall build quality seems to be excellent, with the retro style control dials being particularly nice to use. However, I would prefer to have dedicated shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation dials with markings in order to adjust settings without having to look at the screen. With that said, I have quickly gotten used to the control scheme, even in the brief time I've so far spent with the camera. I do like to see the familiar OM System fully articulating display here, and the viewfinder is sharp and bright.

