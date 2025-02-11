Ford Transit Vs. Ram Promaster: Which Is The Better Starter For Van Life?

Van life has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years. It's been glorified with influencers giving us tours of their vans, walkarounds of their minibusses, and how-tos on building the best rig — all while racking up followers along the way. With the rise in popularity comes an obvious question: "How can I get in on all the fun that van life seems to be providing these happy people?" Well, if you're looking for a van to live in, there are some pretty compelling choices that you can buy brand new these days, including options from both Ford and Ram — the Transit and the ProMaster. They're both a bit less expensive than options like the ritzy Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, and they both come in a number of configurations worth exploring.

Advertisement

I've spent months at a time on the road, living out of my home-built adventure van, so I know a good van when I see one. I've helped friends conceptualize and build vans of their own, and I've steered friends and family members away from van purchases that they just plain didn't need (sometimes, a rental RV for bi-yearly adventures is a much better choice). Through these various van adventures, I've learned a lot (through trial and error and through research) about what makes a van useful for everyday living. I've also learned which upgrades to skip and which ones are must-haves.