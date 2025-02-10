Which Is The Fastest Mini Cooper Model And What Is Its Top Speed?

Mini Cooper produces compact cars, meaning their vehicles have smaller engines with less horsepower. These cars are designed to prioritize fuel efficiency and maneuverability. However, Mini Cooper also has a high-performance segment, producing high-speed cars like the Mini John Cooper Works GP, which is their fastest car to date.

While being a compact car, the Mini John Cooper Works GP might not be as fast as sports cars like the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, but it is one of the fastest in the compact car segment. It is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine, producing 306 hp and 450 Nm of torque. This car can reach a top speed of 164 mph.

The vehicle boasts an impressive acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in just 5.2 seconds, thanks to its eight-speed automatic transmission, which allows for quick gear changes. It features the lightest 18-inch wheels ever used in a Mini, and the four-piston, fixed-caliper brakes ensure you can slow down or stop the car quickly. Mini has omitted the rear wiper and given special attention to the rear bumper, which enhances downforce and improves grip on the road.

The Mini John Cooper Works GP also includes a spoiler, providing extra aerodynamic efficiency and helping to keep the car stable at high speeds. The British car manufacturer has produced only 3,000 units of the John Cooper Works GP, priced at approximately $45,750. So, if you manage to get your hands on one, consider yourself lucky!