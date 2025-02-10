Which Is The Fastest Mini Cooper Model And What Is Its Top Speed?
Designed by Sir Alec Issigonis, the first Mini Cooper was launched in 1959 and was called the Morris Mini-Mirror. Since then, Mini Cooper has evolved significantly as a car brand. The brand not only focused on producing cars for everyday use but also developed vehicles for racetracks.
In 1961, the Classic Mini Cooper 997 was introduced as Mini Cooper's first car specifically built for racing. The Classic Mini Cooper 997 featured a 997 cc twin-carburetor engine with 55 hp. The sports car was capable of reaching a top speed of 87 mph, which was an impressive figure at the time.
This was just the beginning, as Mini Cooper went on to produce many high-speed compact cars, such as the 2011 Mini John Cooper Works Coupé, which had a top speed of 149 mph, and the 2016 Mini John Cooper Works Cabrio, which reached 150 mph. However, in 2020, Mini Cooper introduced its fastest model yet—the Mini John Cooper Works GP.
Mini John Cooper Works GP – the fastest Mini Cooper ever built
Mini Cooper produces compact cars, meaning their vehicles have smaller engines with less horsepower. These cars are designed to prioritize fuel efficiency and maneuverability. However, Mini Cooper also has a high-performance segment, producing high-speed cars like the Mini John Cooper Works GP, which is their fastest car to date.
While being a compact car, the Mini John Cooper Works GP might not be as fast as sports cars like the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, but it is one of the fastest in the compact car segment. It is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine, producing 306 hp and 450 Nm of torque. This car can reach a top speed of 164 mph.
The vehicle boasts an impressive acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in just 5.2 seconds, thanks to its eight-speed automatic transmission, which allows for quick gear changes. It features the lightest 18-inch wheels ever used in a Mini, and the four-piston, fixed-caliper brakes ensure you can slow down or stop the car quickly. Mini has omitted the rear wiper and given special attention to the rear bumper, which enhances downforce and improves grip on the road.
The Mini John Cooper Works GP also includes a spoiler, providing extra aerodynamic efficiency and helping to keep the car stable at high speeds. The British car manufacturer has produced only 3,000 units of the John Cooper Works GP, priced at approximately $45,750. So, if you manage to get your hands on one, consider yourself lucky!