The Best Years For The Toyota Matrix, And Some To Avoid

Just because a vehicle does not stick around for a long time does not mean that it was a failure. In fact, there are some hidden gems peppered throughout every manufacturer's history that had short production runs that were well liked and very reliable vehicles. If there's any company you can truly expect that from, it is Toyota, as the Japanese company has been renowned for decades for its ability to build high quality automotive machines. One of those Toyota vehicles that had a very short life but had quite a few well-liked years was the Toyota Matrix.

This was essentially a hatchback version of the Toyota Corolla that was developed in conjunction with General Motors, which released its own version of the Matrix with the Pontiac Vibe. Introduced for the 2003 model year, the Matrix only had a production run of a little over 10 years, ceasing production after the 2013 model in the United States. Despite the standard Corolla being a very popular vehicle, the Matrix was not even selling 4,500 units in a year when it was decided to pull the plug on the hatchback.

Despite those sales drops, the Toyota Matrix would still have model years that were very highly rated by drivers, and there are some very good options if you're thinking about getting one on the used market. Of course, not every year is perfect, either. Based on ratings and complaints from owners, we are going to look at a few of the best and worst years for the Toyota Matrix for used car shoppers.

