What Happened To The ChompSaw From Shark Tank Season 16?
Products for kids are often featured on "Shark Tank." Many are tech-focused, like the Tanoshi kids computer from Season 11 or the Codi robot that appeared in Season 12. Old-fashioned creative arts also play an important role in childhood development, helping young learners develop new skills and express themselves through hands-on projects. However, many traditional tools used for crafting — like scissors and box cutters — pose safety risks for young users. As such, parents, guardians, and educators often struggle to find a balance between encouraging creativity and ensuring safety.
Enter ChompSaw, an innovative solution made by the startup ChompShop to provide children with a safe and effective way to cut and shape cardboard. Developed by co-founders Max Liechty and Kausi Raman, the ChompSaw is marketed as a kid-safe power tool that uses a rapid hole-punching mechanism rather than sharp blades. This design allows children to cut through cardboard with ease while eliminating the risk of injury. The product is positioned to revolutionize hands-on learning and make prototyping accessible for kids.
Despite having a promising product, being a startup made it hard for ChompShop to market the ChompSaw widely and produce it in large numbers. Liechty and Raman looked for an opportunity to build their business by pitching its flagship product on a Season 16 episode of ABC's "Shark Tank." Their appearance on the show was a big step in scaling their production and putting the ChompSaw on the map. But how did ChompShop fare on "Shark Tank," and what has happened to the company since then?
What happened to the ChompSaw on the show?
ChompShop had already made impressive strides before its "Shark Tank" appearance. Its October 2023 Kickstarter campaign was fully funded in under a half hour and ultimately raised almost $1.2 million from over 5,000 people. ChompShop also secured an additional $1 million outside of crowdfunding and generated $2.1 million in preorders in its first year. The ChompSaw costs $78.31 to make, but is priced at $230.
Liechty and Raman sought a $250,000 investment in exchange for 5% equity in ChompShop. According to them, this would help scale production and introduce a subscription service featuring STEM-inspired cardboard projects.
During their pitch, Liechty and Raman demonstrated that the ChompSaw works like a high-speed hole punch, allowing children to cut through cardboard effortlessly without the dangers associated with bladed cutting tools. The Sharks were instantly impressed by the innovative concept but were divided in their responses post-pitch. Guest shark Rashaun Williams felt it was too early to invest and opted out.
Kevin O'Leary and Barbara Corcoran each offered $250,000 for 20% equity. Mark Cuban, who is leaving "Shark Tank" after Season 16, proposed a more competitive offer of $250,000 for 15% equity. Lori Greiner then suggested teaming up with Cuban, splitting the 15% stake evenly at 7.5% each. Without hesitation, the co-founders accepted Cuban and Greiner's offer, securing a deal and leaving the show with two high-profile investors and plenty of funding.
What's next for ChompShop and its co-founders?
Since appearing on "Shark Tank" Season 16, Episode5 in November 2024, the ChompShop co-founders have been making significant strides in realizing their plans. It's not clear if Cuban and Greiner have already sealed the deal and provided funding to the startup, but things are going well for the company, which fulfilled over 12,000 orders over the holiday season.
The company has also been prioritizing engagement with its growing community online. ChompShop has been updating its social media channels diligently, particularly on Instagram and TikTok, where it has over 150,000 followers each. It has also released several short but interactive guides on YouTube, showing first-time users some tips and tricks on how to maximize their use of the ChompSaw. As such, the brand is slowly but surely cultivating enthusiasm among its growing clientele.
ChompShop's online store now sells a variety of other crafting products alongside the ChompSaw. For instance, there's a cardboard hole punch tool that's available for $18, a cardboard scoring tool that's priced at $8, and an Inventor's Workbook for $30.
Looking ahead, both Liechty and Raman are all in when it comes to growing their business. Based on their updated LinkedIn profiles, Raman is serving as CEO and Liechty as CTO of ChompShop. Updates about the company and its products appear regularly on the Blog section of the ChompShop website.