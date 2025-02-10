What Happened To The ChompSaw From Shark Tank Season 16?

Products for kids are often featured on "Shark Tank." Many are tech-focused, like the Tanoshi kids computer from Season 11 or the Codi robot that appeared in Season 12. Old-fashioned creative arts also play an important role in childhood development, helping young learners develop new skills and express themselves through hands-on projects. However, many traditional tools used for crafting — like scissors and box cutters — pose safety risks for young users. As such, parents, guardians, and educators often struggle to find a balance between encouraging creativity and ensuring safety.

Enter ChompSaw, an innovative solution made by the startup ChompShop to provide children with a safe and effective way to cut and shape cardboard. Developed by co-founders Max Liechty and Kausi Raman, the ChompSaw is marketed as a kid-safe power tool that uses a rapid hole-punching mechanism rather than sharp blades. This design allows children to cut through cardboard with ease while eliminating the risk of injury. The product is positioned to revolutionize hands-on learning and make prototyping accessible for kids.

Despite having a promising product, being a startup made it hard for ChompShop to market the ChompSaw widely and produce it in large numbers. Liechty and Raman looked for an opportunity to build their business by pitching its flagship product on a Season 16 episode of ABC's "Shark Tank." Their appearance on the show was a big step in scaling their production and putting the ChompSaw on the map. But how did ChompShop fare on "Shark Tank," and what has happened to the company since then?

