What The 'F' Button Means In FaceTime Calls, And Why You Might Want To Press It

Ever since video calls became one of the go-to ways to communicate, we've all learned to be more mindful of how we present ourselves on screen. You always want to look polished and put-together, especially when talking to co-workers or clients. A big part of giving such an impression is making sure your background is clean and free of distractions. But what if you don't have the time to organize your home office or you're out and about with no suitable background to sit in front of?

Many popular videoconferencing apps come with built-in effects that automatically obscure your background. Zoom and Microsoft Teams, for instance, include a blur feature that you can find in the app's video settings. FaceTime on Apple devices has a similar blur effect, and it's available via the F button. It's used to lower the F-stop, or aperture, of your camera. Activating the F button in FaceTime reduces the depth of the focus field, generating a blur effect on background objects.