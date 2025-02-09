These Are The 5.9 Cummins Years To Avoid (According To Owners)

Among engine manufacturers, Cummins is well-known around the globe, with sales that reached $34.1 billion in 2023. The company has come a long way from the first Cummins engine built, and now supports a variety of industries with engines, portable and stationary generators, and all the parts to keep them running. Cummins also developed a partnership with Ram trucks, the brand that was spun off from Dodge's truck division in 2009.

The Cummins 5.9-liter inline-six diesel engine first appeared under the hood of the 1989 Dodge Ram. The engine started with 12 valves, but later generations saw improvements such as the addition of an intercooler, a switch to a 24-valve configuration, and finally common-rail fuel injection. The 5.9 was produced until 2007, when it was replaced with Cummins' larger 6.7-liter engine. With a production lifespan of 18 years, you can expect there were some common problems with the 5.9 Cummins, and some iterations owners would definitely not recommend. Many of these issues can be remedied if you have mechanical aptitude, a good set of tools, and a clean, dry place to work, but you'll still want to know what years of the 5.9-liter Cummins you should steer clear of.

