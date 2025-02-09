Why Pepsi Once Had More Submarines Than Most Countries

Pepsi's Russian venture began when President Eisenhower organized the 1959 American Exhibition, inviting companies like Kodak, Disney, and IBM to showcase their products for six weeks at Moscow's Solkoniki Park. Vice President Richard Nixon also headed the event. A fierce anti-communist, Nixon escorted the Russian leader Nikita Khrushchev through various stalls before engaging him in a heated discussion, now known as the Kitchen Debate. In typical Cold War fashion, the ensuing media frenzy left both sides believing themselves the victors, with Khrushchev and Nixon's approval ratings surging. But no one experienced as much of a boon from the debate as Pepsi.

As the story goes, Pepsi executive Donald Kendall — a close friend of Nixon's — used his relationship with the Vice President to place him near the heat of the action. Seeing Khrushchev mopping the sweat off his brow during the debate, Kendall hurried over with an ice-cold Pepsi, scoring an advertising coup that would sow the seeds for a future jump into the Soviet market. Unfortunately, it would be over a decade before the move paid dividends, as escalating tensions between the two nations nixed any possible deals for the Cola brand.

When Kendall became the CEO of Pepsi four years later, he found himself tasked with a single mandate: Win the Cola War. The task was, admittedly, monumental. At the time, Coca-Cola's global sales were three times that of Pepsi's. Kendall approached the problem with an international mindset. In his first year on the job, the Cola company added 34 international bottling locations. And in the half-decade following, the soda company doubled its global presence, retailing in 120 countries. However, one elusive trade partner remained, and Kendall believed it would propel his company past its rival for good.

