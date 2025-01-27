Do Military Submarines Have Escape Pods? Here's How The Crew Gets Out Safely

When a military submarine is disabled (often referred to as DISSUB) while submerged, the crew of the vessel have two options. They can either wait for rescue crews to arrive or they can escape on their own. Prior to 1930, a means for a submarine crew to escape was non-existent. There were eight submarine incidents that resulted in submariners losing their life because of this. The world navies started developing methods to increase the survival rate for sailors aboard a disabled submarine by 1928, but that didn't include escape pods. Some countries, like Russia, do utilize escape pods.

Advertisement

After the terrifying torpedo explosion on the Kursk that killed around 120 sailors, you would think any government would prioritize methods for escape. Despite some of the worst submarine disasters, the U.S. Navy has never included escape pods on its submarines. While American sailors are rigorously trained how to escape a DISSUB, they're encouraged to wait for rescue teams instead since it's safer, and escape is a last resort.

In the off-chance that they need a mode of egress from a DISSUB, the sailors don what's called a submarine escape immersion equipment (SEIE) suit. It's a full-body suit that protects the wearer from freezing temperatures they're certain to experience deep beneath the ocean's surface. It's also rated to protect the wearer at depths of 600 feet (though it shoul dbe noted that military submarines can dive deeper) and assists with floating once they're on the surface with a built-in life raft. This was not the first iteration of gear used by U.S. submariners, though.

Advertisement