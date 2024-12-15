5 Of The Worst Submarine Disasters In Military History

One of the leading causes of accidental death worldwide is drowning. Every sailor who joins their country's navy knows there's a risk of drowning, since most roles will place them in a spot where they're surrounded by water. No matter how good a swimmer you are or how long you can hold your breath, drowning can happen to anyone, but the men and women who serve aboard submarines have a mental fortitude the average civilian only wishes they had. It takes a certain kind of person to serve on a submarine.

Being a submariner isn't the same kind of life sailors experience on surface vessels. It's similar, but not identical. Not only can it get claustrophobic, everyone has to operate at 100% efficiency all the time. One small mistake can be the difference between life and death for everyone on board.

But it's not always in the crew's hands to keep the ship operational. Mechanical failures have sent submarines to the ocean floor; poorly handled torpedoes can explode. On the surface, an explosion means injuries and potential death. Underwater, if the hull is punctured, it means almost certain death. Even with today's advanced technology, working on a sub is risky. And it's not always enemy subs you have to be careful of.

