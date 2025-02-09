Why Is Amazon Getting Rid Of Kindle Vella & Are There Alternatives To The Platform?

According to Amazon's official statement, "Kindle Vella hasn't caught on as we'd hoped." It's likely that Vella's readership was not enough to sustain the service, though Amazon has not released any official stats on its readership numbers. However, anecdotal evidence on author forums suggested that the readership was smaller than on other platforms like Wattpad and Radish. The low numbers on such a famous platform as Amazon can be attributed to several factors, including a lack of marketing. Authors complained that Amazon did not promote Vella much nor allow them to advertise their Vella books themselves the same way as they could for non-serialized e-books.

There were also limitations with the application itself. Kindle Vella – despite having 'Kindle' in its name – was not accessible through Kindles or other e-readers. This was considered a poor strategy as this was one way they could have outperformed their competitors. Readership volume was also hampered by the fact that Vella was only ever available in the USA and was never rolled out internationally. This left readers in other countries like Canada, Australia, and the UK unable to access serialized stories published on the app.

One contributor on the author forum Literature and Latte described Kindle Vella as a "Great idea, terrible implementation." Amazon had the opportunity to do some things better than other platforms, like advertising, e-reader compatibility, and incorporating it into other Kindle services like Kindle Unlimited but chose not to. As author Christie Stratos wrote on her blog, "(Amazon's) platform is so powerful, they could have leveraged it in really incredible, worthwhile ways."

