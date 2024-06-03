What Is Kindle Vella, And How Does It Work?

Amazon's Kindle series has been the go-to for all digital bibliophiles alike. There is just an immense convenience in being able to carry thousands of novels in a device that's no bigger than an iPad — and one that lasts days on end once you figure out how to maximize your Kindle's battery life. Despite bringing in nearly 500 million sales in e-books every year, Amazon isn't done trying new ideas to find the next niche it could dominate.

Kindle Vella was launched in mid-2021 and offered a new way for authors to publish their stories online. As opposed to how traditional e-books work, where customers buy a book outright, Kindle Vella introduces a serialized approach to sharing and reading stories online. While it might not have debuted as the number one book sharing platform as Amazon might have hoped, Kindle Vella is still interesting in many ways, and allows publishers to earn royalties on a per-episode basis.

More importantly, as a reader, is it worth trying out this new platform? Here's pretty much everything you need to know about Kindle Vella.