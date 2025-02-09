2025 Harley-Davidson Colors: All The New Paint Options Available

Harley-Davidson, one of the major motorcycle brands in the world, has a way of turning each new model year into an event — and 2025 is no different. This year's lineup brings back all the iconic Harley-Davidson models like the Street Glide, Road Glide, and Road King Special in the Grand American Touring category, alongside trikes like the Road Glide 3, Freewheeler, and Tri Glide Ultra.

For 2025, Harley-Davidson has rolled out several new factory paint options. Riders can now choose from eye-catching finishes like the color-changing Mystic Shift, the flame-inspired design of Firestorm, and the dramatic Midnight Firestorm. These striking factory paints, available on select models, add a fresh edge to their iconic lineup. They deliver a custom look straight from the dealership—backed by a full factory warranty.

An important moment in Harley-Davidson's history, the recently introduced Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics program allows riders to enjoy factory-backed finishes without the hassle of aftermarket customization options. These striking paint options ensure that Harley's 2025 lineup is as eye-catching as it is powerful.

