2025 Harley-Davidson Colors: All The New Paint Options Available
Harley-Davidson, one of the major motorcycle brands in the world, has a way of turning each new model year into an event — and 2025 is no different. This year's lineup brings back all the iconic Harley-Davidson models like the Street Glide, Road Glide, and Road King Special in the Grand American Touring category, alongside trikes like the Road Glide 3, Freewheeler, and Tri Glide Ultra.
For 2025, Harley-Davidson has rolled out several new factory paint options. Riders can now choose from eye-catching finishes like the color-changing Mystic Shift, the flame-inspired design of Firestorm, and the dramatic Midnight Firestorm. These striking factory paints, available on select models, add a fresh edge to their iconic lineup. They deliver a custom look straight from the dealership—backed by a full factory warranty.
An important moment in Harley-Davidson's history, the recently introduced Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics program allows riders to enjoy factory-backed finishes without the hassle of aftermarket customization options. These striking paint options ensure that Harley's 2025 lineup is as eye-catching as it is powerful.
Harley-Davidson's Factory Custom Paint & Graphics program
For the first time, Harley-Davidson is offering factory-applied custom paint to riders who want something a bit different without depending on third-party custom shops. Instead of sending their bikes out for a custom job — which often leads to downtime and extra costs — riders can now order their dream paint scheme directly from Harley-Davidson dealerships.
These color options are part of the brand's Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics program, which offers exclusive high-end paint schemes applied during production. The paint is directly applied in-house by Harley's skilled technicians, ensuring a premium finish that meets the brand's rigorous quality standards.
This gives riders a fully customized look while maintaining the reliability of a factory warranty. One of the most exciting aspects of Harley-Davidson's paint program is its attention to detail. Each Factory Custom Paint set includes a special black tank medallion with chrome accents and a mother-of-pearl textured background, available in purple or orange.
All the 2025 Harley-Davidson Color Options
One of the most captivating paint options for 2025 is Mystic Shift — a color that transforms depending on the lighting and viewing angle. This unique hue is a combination of dark gunmetal with shades of purple, blue, and even orange. Under bright light, the colors seem to shift and dance. This color option is available with chrome and black finishes on models like the Street Glide, Road Glide, and Tri Glide Ultra,
Another major highlight for 2025 is Firestorm, a modern reimagining of Harley-Davidson's classic flame design. This design was first introduced on the 1980 Wide Glide and revived in later models. This year, the Firestorm shade brings the flames back with a contemporary ghost fade effect. Depending on the angle and lighting, the flames either pop dramatically or blend subtly into the base coat. Unlike Mystic Shift, Firestorm is available in two variations — Midnight Firestorm and Whiskey Firestorm. While Midnight Firestorm features ghosted dark flames over a Vivid Black base with a charcoal inner glow, Whiskey Firestorm offers a deep, fiery orange finish with Ember Sunglo ghost flames and a brighter orange inner glow. This vibrant scheme is available on models like the Street Glide, Road Glide, and Road Glide 3.
In addition to these exclusive custom finishes, Harley-Davidson is also reintroducing several timeless color options that remain fan favorites, including Billiard Gray, Vivid Black, and Atlas Silver. These colors provide classic elegance on models like the Road King Special, Road Glide 3, Freewheeler, and Tri Glide Ultra. Riders seeking something more unique can choose a bright White Onyx Pearl or a striking matte purple finish of Purple Abyss Denim, available on the Road Glide 3. Meanwhile, Iron Horse Metallic, a deep industrial-inspired tone, joins the lineup for the Tri Glide Ultra.