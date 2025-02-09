What Happened To RigStrips From Shark Tank Season 16?

Unsurprisingly, the partnership has been incredibly fruitful for RigStrips in the short term. According to its website, the Denver-based company has sold over 20,000 units since its appearance on the show — roughly a third of its total sales for the previous four years combined. Not only that, but the RigStrips' flagship product — the SnoStrip — has sold out six times throughout the company's brief history.

The recent growth probably hasn't surprised its founders, as Graf noted in their Shark Tank pitch that 62% of the company's sales occur in November and December. With that being said, moving an additional 20,000 units in three months outpaces even their most optimistic projections. Such success has warranted a flurry of media attention, with publications like Men's Health, Outside Magazine, and CNN all featuring its products.

Although it's difficult to gauge the degree to which RigStrips' success is related to its appearance on "Shark Tank," it's clear the two founders were pleased with their new partnership. As Pham stated in an interview with BusinessDen, "Todd was pretty much the reason we were on the show." Much of their interest in Graves was Raising Cane's college football roots. As Graf put it, "There's that element of tailgating with RigStrips ... having a beer at the end of the day ... and Cane's having roots in tailgating is something we hope to blend."

Nowhere is this more evident than in RigStrips' third magnet-based product: A koozie that applies the same technology to keep your beverage cold and upright on your car door.