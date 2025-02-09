How To Turn Off Closed Captions On Your Roku Device

Closed captions can be a helpful feature on your Roku device, providing on-screen text for dialogue and important audio cues in movies, TV shows, and streaming content. Whether you use them for accessibility purposes or to follow along in a noisy environment, closed captions enhance your viewing experience by ensuring that you don't miss a word or important sound. However, there are times when closed captions may become more of a distraction than a help — perhaps you no longer need them or want to focus on the visuals rather than reading the text.

Advertisement

Fortunately, Roku makes it fairly straightforward to enable or disable closed captions. You can turn off closed captions across the entire device, or just for specific channels or programs. Whether you're using a Roku TV, streaming stick, or set-top box, the process is similar. In this article, we'll walk you through the steps of turning off closed captions on your Roku device and provide troubleshooting tips if captions keep appearing even after you've turned them off.